Before buying Bitcoin, do your research to decide which cryptocurrency exchange will meet your needs. In New Zealand, there are many crypto exchanges traders can choose from, but selecting the one that offers the best benefits can be challenging. Whether you want to purchase, sell, or trade bitcoin cryptocurrencies, you can find a reputable site that is user-friendly to process transactions. It is simple for users to open an account and deposit funds with a trusted, cost-efficient exchange. To help you on this journey, let us review the top cryptocurrency exchanges to buy bitcoin in New Zealand.

Review of the Top New Zealand Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin Era

Economy Watch lists Bitcoin Era as the top-ranking crypto exchange to buy Bitcoin in New Zealand. In 2019, the company launched its trading site with claims users can generate profits daily. Their reviews from customers claim trading is much faster than most algorithms and trading programs by a fraction of a second.

You can automatically conduct trades on the Bitcoin Era trading platform. A requirement to auto-trade is to invest $250 in capital with a Bitcoin Era Broker. Using the cryptocurrency robot allows members to trade in the crypto exchanges. You can set up a beginner’s demo account, select auto or manual mode, and trade with no fees or hidden costs.

Coinbase

Second on the list is Coinbase, a regulated public traded company listed on the US NASDAQ Stock Exchange. You can safely trade on the crypto exchange by opening an account after uploading your government ID and personal information. Deposit the $250 minimum using your New Zealand bank account, debit card, or credit card.

You can buy Bitcoin and alternative coins, including Filecoin, Polkadot, Ethereum Classic, EOS, and QuickSwap upon approval of your account. Each time a trader enters or closes a trade, Coinbase charges 1.49 percent per slide as commission. Benefits comprise:

Board selection of digital cryptocurrencies in the marketplace.

Instant debit card purchase support.

OKX

If you are looking for a cryptocurrency in New Zealand charging low commission fees, OKX is a fit. The commission fee is 0.10 percent per trade and can reduce even lower when trading large amounts of capital or holding OKB tokens, the native crypt. You will have access to diverse crypto markets, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, EOS, Ethereum, and Litecoin. OKX allows traders to buy or sell assets using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as Decentraland, Efinity, and MEME Coin.

Binance

Binance is a popular trading crypt exchange to rank fourth on the top cryptocurrency exchanges list to buy bitcoin in New Zealand. With over 100 million account holders, Binance is favorable because of its powerful technology and benefits. Users can open an account within minutes after submitting their personal information. If you want to deposit and withdraw funds in crypto, there is no requirement to provide your private data. Binance offers users access to diverse assets, including cross pairs and cryptocurrency derivatives.

Author: Richard Bertch