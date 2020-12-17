Top 5 Green Energy Technology Solutions for Your Home

Green technology is an environmental-friendly technology, as it’s different from other technologies as it does not harm the environment. If you want to start using green technology for your home now is a good time to start. Today, we will go over in details the top five green energy technology solutions suitable for your home.

Solar Panels

For starters, you can install photovoltaic cells, also known as solar panels.

Captain Green Solar Sydney advise that solar panels can lower electricity costs, and it’s beneficial for the environment because it reduces pollution.

Initially, the cost of installation of a solar array is between $5,000 and $30,000 depending on the system and solar panel systems comes with tax subsidies. For example, the US federal renewable-energy tax credit will give you a 30% discount for the solar panel, and there are some other subsidies you may also qualify for.

Solar Water Heater

Another thing you would want to consider is a solar water heater. Most people prefer to use hot water while taking a shower, and it would be troublesome if all the hot water was used. Installing a solar water heater can be helpful because it does not need electricity to work. A solar water heater collects heat from the sun and transfer that heat to the water, so it would it can be hot. Additionally, solar water heaters can cut down your electricity cost too, like the solar panels. Solar water heaters are efficient, particularly for people who live in the warmer sunnier states. For those of you who live in the Los Angeles area, there are a lot of benefits you can gain from installing solar arrays and water heaters because it’s typically sunny and warm year round.

Wind Generator

With wind generators, you don’t have to have a massive wind generator as it there are smaller versions perfect for your home. The prices of wind generators vary, as it depends on where you purchase it. The different kinds of wind generators have different results as well. For example, more expensive wind generators systems can cost anywhere from around a couple hundred dollars to upwards of $20,000. The difference in the systems is a small system can generate 10 to 20 percent off your electric bill, and a more expensive system would cover 100 percent.

Rainwater Harvesting System

Rainwater harvesting systems are not expensive solution for your home. A rainwater harvesting system is a simple system that connects to the gutter system of your home, and it stores and filters the water to be used later. For example, the water that has been stored can be used to flush toilets or water the plants. The cost of rainwater harvesting system is around several hundred dollars.

Energy Star HVAC

Another solution is to replace your HVAC system with the energy star HVAC system. Every year, 43% of your household’s energy consumption goes to the heating and cooling system of your home. The typical HVAC system costs much more than Energy Star HVAC system, so you would want to consider using it as it can save you a lot in the long run.

Conclusion

Today, we’ve seen the top five energy solutions you can use for your home. Green technology is changing the earth for the better, not only is it a renewable-energy source but the installation of such a system can pay itself off in a short period of time. Isn’t it time you thought about using one of these green solutions today?

Guest Author: Angie Charda