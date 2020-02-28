Top 5 batsmen in Indian Premier League 2020

Indian Premier League is the world’s biggest T20 tournament in which Indian and overseas players participate. In the last few years, it has become every professional cricketer’s dream to at least play for IPL for once in his life. It is known as one of the best platforms for talented Indian batsmen to find their space in the team blue. Many big names like Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar have been part of this amazing tournament. As TeluguBulletin reports IPL 2020 Schedule, let’s find out the top five batsmen to look for during the matches.

Rohit Sharma

In terms of consistency, Rohit has shown finesse in his game during IPL. Known as the ‘Hitman’, he is one of the most successful batsmen IPL’s history and holds the third position after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in terms of scores. In 188 games he has scored more than 4800 runs with one ton and 36 half-centuries under his belt. He is a technically sound batsman who is often considered as one of the biggest headaches for the bowlers on the other side.

Suresh Raina

Known as Mr IPL among his fans, Suresh Raina is famous for his reflexes and quickness. He has been an essential part of Chennai Super Kings since his debut. For a few years when CSK was suspended from taking part in IPL, he was part of Gujarat lions. He became the first player to complete 5000 runs in IPL. Currently, he has played over 190 matches and scored one ton and 38 half-centuries.

David Warner

Hailing from Australia, he is known as one of the most deadly batsmen in International cricket. He has played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. He is best at bringing joy among his fans with sixes and fours on the field. He has won an orange cap three times in IPL. For his franchise, he is the pillar that is supporting the foundation and cannot be replaced at any cost.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli needs no introduction. Known for his consistent game and brilliant running between the wickets, Virat has single-handedly turned the game in his team’s favour countless times. So much so, in 2016 IPL his team rode the tournament on his shoulders when he scored 640 runs in 16 games that included four centuries and seven fifties. He is currently playing for RCB with a strike rate of 37.84.

Chris Gayle

This master batsman from West Indies has caused endless trouble for the opponents since the maiden season. Though critics claim that he is moving towards the end of his career, he is showing no signs of slowing down. With over 4400 runs in 125 games, he always enjoys the match with a massive smile on his face. He has played for Kolkata Knights and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Currently, he is playing for Kings XI Punjab.

IPL will begin on 29th March, and an All-Star game has also been planned for the tournament. With so many active players in the competition, it is going to be a delightful experience for the fans as always. For more details about the matches, check TeluguBulletin’s IPL 2020 Schedule.

Author: Sourabh Sharma