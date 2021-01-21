Top 3 Walks Close To London UK

You’ve been in London a while and feel like escaping the city, so why not try one of these top scenic walks, a short train ride away?

Let’s face it, if you have visited London a number of times, you have probably seen all the sights the city has to offer. If it’s a case of “been there, done that,” why not spend a day or so just outside of the city? Of course, if you live in London, you often need to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city. There are plenty of scenic and enjoyable walks within easy reach of the city by train. Here we look at three of the best.

Ashhurst Circular, East Sussex

While this walk is beautiful and relaxing, it also helps to revive your childhood fantasies. Walking through Ashdown Forest brings back memories of many locations in AA Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh.” The walk starts in Ashhurst and takes you through the quaint villages of Withyham and Hartfield. You will also cross Pooh Bridge where you can revive your inner child with a game of Pooh Sticks.

Along the way, you will pass the pine tree where Pooh set a Heffalump trap, visit Eeyore’s Sad and Gloomy Place, and visit the Hundred Acre Wood in real life. Take a picnic with you, or stop for lunch at The Dorset Arms in Withyham.

How to get there: Take a train from London Bridge to Ashhurst, which takes around 50 minutes.

Distance: 12 miles

When to go: All year round

Oak Trail, Epping Forest, Essex

Animal lovers will truly appreciate this lovely walk for its woodland animal watching. Epping Forest is set on the fringes of London, making it a perfect day trip. This ancient and lovely forest is one of London’s largest green spaces and spans around 6,000 acres.

This is an easy, circular route, winding through a mixture of open farmland and woodland. Along the way, you will pass ponds and lakes and will spot Muntjac deer, toads, bats and English Longhorn cows that graze and maintain the area. One of the best walks near London, the Oak Trail also passes a deer sanctuary that cares for a herd of rare dark-colored fallow deer. For those who prefer to explore on two wheels, one of the best cycling routes in London is located close by.

How to get there: Take the Central Line to Theydon Bois station in Zone 6.

Distance: 6.6 miles

When to go: This is lovely in winter while the trees are bare, and beautiful in the fall, but the cooling shade of the trees also makes it perfect for a mid-summer hike.

Seven Sisters Walk, Seaford to Eastbourne, East Sussex

For those more adventurous hikers who can handle some steep hills, this is the best walk for dramatic coastal views. The walk starts at Seaford and follows the green, lush tops of the Seven Sisters (chalk-white cliffs), past a pretty and colorful lighthouse at Beachy Head. The Seven Sisters Walk then takes you through the quaint English seaside town of Eastbourne.

This route is again ideal for a picnic. However, if you prefer to eat out, make a stop at the Cuckmere Inn for a pub lunch. Alternatively, try the Qualisea Fish Restaurant for a tasty fish and chips meal on the waterfront.

How to get there: Take a train from London Victoria to Seaford and catch a return train from Eastbourne to London Victoria. The journey time each way is approximately 1.5 hours with interesting views along the way

Distance: 13.6 miles

When to go: Perfect for all year round.

So, next time you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city of London, enjoy a relaxing walk in beautifully scenic surroundings!

Author: Anne Sewell