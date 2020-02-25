Top 3 Mistakes to Avoid in Lead Generation

If you have been in the business for a while, you know that keeping your pipeline fresh and stuffed with great leads is critical to the success of any company. That being said, there are a handful of mistakes that many companies are making without realizing that is killing their leads. In this article, learn what the top 3 mistakes are and how to circumvent them properly.

Let’s jump in working our way backwards.

#3: Audience Persona

Probably one of the biggest buzzwords in every lead generation companies. One of the biggest mistakes out there is either ignoring your audience persona or failing to identify the ideal customer profile.

To avoid this mistake be sure to understand and accurately identify who your current customers are, find what they have in common, and then create marketing segments based on those results. Once, you have done that you can continue to scale your business consistently delivering what your specific audience wants and needs.

#2: One-Trick Pony

This error refers to two mistakes businesses often make. The first refers to creating a generic, one-size-fits-all approach when well it doesn’t. A unique tailored experience is what will attract, maintain, and entice more customers to stay loyal to your brand.

The other aspect of this is using only one trick, or tool to market to your customers. Lead generation is a multi-faceted system that needs a variety of tools to enhance your funnel. Some of our favourite CRM tools include:

HubSpot

Pardot

Keap

Nimble

For automated services, we love Pipedrive. For networking and advertising, tried and true LinkedIn continues to be an industry juggernaut and its release of LinkedIn Sales Navigator is a dream come true! Last but not least, getting the word out in ads is still dominated by social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook as well as Google ads.

#1: Trying to Do It All

Coming in at #1, is the business that thinks it can do it all. Just like your service or product requires a team to think, create, iterate, and manage all elements of your business, lead generation is really its own department as well. Sadly, many businesses treat this as an extra task that the marketing team can handle which means it is placed at the bottom of the to-do list.

An easy shortcut to all of this is hiring on lead generation companies that can do all of this and more. Experts in lead-gen are affordable and efficient ways too take advantage of multiple tools, map and target your niche-specific audience, and not spread your teams too thin. Instead of wasting money, time, and resources on the thousands of dead-end marketing tactics floating around on the internet, call in the pros. You won’t regret it.

Re-Cap

Too many companies are failing before they start because they don’t know how to attract and maintain viable leads. Understanding customer persona and working on marketing your unique customers will ensure great leads that purchase and re-visit. You can choose from our top tools to access multiple channels in marketing, advertising, and keep it all organised with great CRM. Overwhelmed? Don’ be afraid to reach out to the pros who do lead gena and only lead-gen for a living. This will save you time and money and let your business focus on the product or service you provide.

Author: Nancy Gregory