Top 10 Things To Do in Chicago

Chicago is the third largest city in the United States, so it’s no surprise that there is more to do in this metropolis than you can imagine. There really is something for everyone. Discover 10 of the best things to do in Chicago this year.

Take some photos with the family in Millennium Park

Millennium Park has something for everyone, including a concert venue, an art museum, and a beautiful garden space. You can catch a free movie in the park in the summer or go ice skating in the winter.

Visit the SkyDeck for a life-changing view of the city

If you want to see the city from a bird’s-eye view, SkyDeck is the place for you. The attraction allows you to step into a glass box to observe the city from beneath your feet. Enjoy views up to 50 miles out and 1,353 feet above the streets.

Visit the Garfield Park Conservatory

Located in Chicago’s West Side, the Garfield Park Conservatory is one of the largest greenhouse conservatories in the United States. It provides significant botanical collections and green gardens, so you can experience nature even from within the city.

Immerse yourself in art at the Art Institute

Filled with tons of works and collections, the Art Institute was founded in 1879 and is a great way to let your mind wander. This downtown spot is a perfect place to take in the arts from every era.

Learn something new at the Chicago Cultural Center

Another classic spot is the Chicago Cultural Center, located downtown. This landmark attraction is open to the public and is free of charge. Absorb the culture and don’t forget to take a picture of the iconic dome!

Go shopping on the Magnificent Mile

One of the world’s most famous shopping districts is located right right here in Chicago. Michigan Avenue, more commonly known as The Magnificent Mile, houses some of the most well-known department stores, as well as boutiques and dining options. Feel free to splurge here!

Check out Navy Pier, a famous Chicago landmark

Navy Pier was originally completed in 1916 and has been an iconic Chicago landmark ever since. With 50 acres of attractions, including shops, restaurants, and the famous ferris wheel, there is something for everyone on this shoreline spot.

Grab a drink at Green Mill Jazz Club

This classic Uptown Chicago bar is a century-old hotspot frequented by celebrities like Charlie Chaplin and Al Capone. Including jazz, drinks and more, Green Mill Jazz Club has a cocktail for everyone and has been open since before Prohibition.

Spend time in Humboldt Park

We recommend Humboldt Park with over 200 acres located in Chicago’s West Side. Thanks to its trails, boathouse, and greenery, you’ll be immersed in nature within the city limits. You might have heard about one of Humboldt Park’s previous inhabitants, Chance the Snapper.

Hop aboard an architecture boat tour

One of the many great things about Chicago is water transportation. If you want to see the city from a different view, check out one of the architectural boat tours. This is a perfect way to spend a summer day learning about the city.

Author: Ryan Hanson