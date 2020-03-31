Top 10 global in-demand skills for resume (40+ Examples for F&A and Legal Roles + Pro-tips)

It is important to know how to showcase your skills on a resume because this knowledge plays a pivotal role when it comes to advancing your job application – irrespective of your job profile or industry.

This is especially vital if you are armed with a highly specialized job profile across Legal, Accounting or Finance domains, as recruiters tend to scrutinize your resumes scrupulously when you apply for such profiles. You can’t blame the recruiter either – these profiles are critical roles with a power to make or break an organization.

Thus, your job here is to catch the recruiter’s attention with eye-grabbing and in-demand skills for your Accounting & Finance and Legal job profiles.

Feeling confused? Don’t worry!

The guideline that we have mentioned below will optimize your job application by walking you through the top 10 in-demand skills that you should list in your resume for both the profiles that we have mentioned above.

Top Resume Skills: Accounting & Finance

Accounts Management Financial Analysis Finance Management Cost Management / Cost Control Budgeting & Auditing Variance Analysis Financial Reporting MIS & Report Generation Taxation Cash Flow Forecasting

Bonus Skills: Finance & Accounting

Cash Management Payroll Management Compliance Leadership & Team Management Client Relationship Management Transaction Management Risk Mitigation/Management Financial Statements Process Improvement Reconciliation

Top 10 global in-demand skills to list in Legal Resumes:

Asset Reconstruction & Resolution Legal Documentation, Drafting & Research Arbitration & Dispute Settlement Legal Briefings & Legal Opinions Legal Agreements Drafting NPA Settlement Regulatory & Statutory Compliance Corporate Law & Civil Case Resolution Contract Negotiation Risk Assessment & Analysis

Bonus Skills: Legal Resumes

Legal Due Diligence Litigation & Judicial Proceedings Vetting Legal Documents Trademarks & Intellectual Property General Corporate & Commercial Advisory Negotiation Client Representation & Relationship Management Legal Strategy Team Leadership & Management Mergers & Acquisitions

Pro-Tips for adding skills in your resume:

Bold key achievements and keywords related to your target profile across your professional experience, but don’t bold more than 3-4 words in one go.

Don’t blindly incorporate skills from the above list. Include only those skills which you have substantiated in your work-ex, and which you can justify in interviews.

Refer to the job listing of the role you’re targeting and try to organically include keywords from there in your resume.

While elaborating upon these skills in your work-ex, don’t use the same phrase again and again. Don’t write you’re ‘highly skilled in payroll management’. Write ‘Independently administered the payroll management function for 100+ employees “.

Try to include performance figures and quantifiable impact of the above-mentioned skills in your professional experience.

Conclusion

The tips & tricks that we have mentioned above are universally accepted skills for almost all job titles. These in-demand skills are sought after in almost any job profile and listing them in your resume can significantly bolster your chances of bagging those coveted shortlists.

Do you have any pending queries?

Would you like to know more about adding skills in your resume?

If the answer is yes, give us a shout out in the comment below!

Aditya Sharma is the cofounder at Hiration, an online resume builder and portal for job-seekers.