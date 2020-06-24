Top 10 Best cryptocurrency exchange platforms in 2020

Cryptocurrencies are gaining a lot of publicity and have turned out to be one of the best use of technology. There are a plethora of cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Moreover, one can trade between some of the very popular cryptocurrencies as well as from fiat ( USD, Euro, Yen, INR, etc) to cryptocurrency. Before knowing what some of the best cryptocurrency exchange platforms are, one must understand what cryptocurrency is all about. Cryptocurrency is an electronically generated currency. It could be used to transfer funds and trade in it. However, you need the help of different exchange platforms which allow you easy transfers. Exchange platforms charge a nominal fee for your trade and allow you to buy bitcoin with credit or debit cards.

Here are some of the best cryptocurrency exchange platforms that will help you in various ways.

Binance

Binance is the world’s s biggest currency exchange platform which allows you to trade in around 130 cryptocurrencies. Binance has its cryptocurrency coin known as Binance coin (BNB).

Kraken

Kraken has become one of the major exchange platforms since its launch in 2011. It is one of a kind to be partnered with the first cryptocurrency bank in the world. It allows you to exchange between ETH to BTC, DASH, EOS as well as some of the best fiat currencies.

Bitstamp

Slovenia based company with Headquarters, in Luxembourg and New York. It is the only exchange platform to charge the lowest trade fee with 0.05% for international wire transfer and has 0.09% on international withdrawals. Easy to use for beginners, as it becomes the first choice for many.

Bittrex

It is a US-based exchange platform with the best safety feature. It has 192 cryptocurrencies enlisted and process transactions as soon as performed due to elastic computing.

Coinbase Pro

Founded in 2012 it is now evaluated at $1billion and is verified by NYSE. It gives you advanced trading features and has easy withdrawal and deposit of funds. However, it is not preferred for beginners.

Bitmex

A hong kong based company is made for Bitcoin exchange that is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange supports Bitcoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, etc.

OKEx

OKEx is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms with over 145 cryptocurrencies listed on it. It has 0.02% to 0.2% maker and taker fee and enjoys a good reputation among traders.

Bitbuy

A Canadian based company which provides services only in Canada. However, it has a good reputation for it’s excellent and responsive customer service. It has 2-factor authentication making it more reliable.

Changelly

Changelly is regarded as one of the best exchange platforms and requires no hefty KYC. It has become a one-stop option for investors and traders all over the world.

Shapeshift

Regarded as one of the best exchange platforms for its incredible exchange rate speculated in real-time. This 2014 company allows you to trade without sharing any personal details.

Cryptocurrency is volatile and one must understand, research, and study it before investing in it. All the exchange platforms given above are selected for the various features they offer. One must prefer the most suitable one for them.

Author: Sachin Murnal