Tips to Finding Affordable Housing Near USC

There are several properties you will find near the USC area, but all may not fit into your budget. Especially if you are a student or a young professional who cannot afford expensive accommodation. You need to be smart when finding a home, especially near campus. Hence, we have come up with a few tips that might help make your affordable housing search near the USC area easier.

Stick to Your Budget:

It is easy to foresee the budget when you find a house that looks lavish as compared to others. Your property agent may want to entice you to sell a higher value property to get a higher commission. Fix your budget and do not even think of going a bit over your budget, as it will become a burden on you every month.

Shop Around a Bit:

When looking for affordable housing near USC, you have to look around a bit. You will find many properties in your budget, but that does not mean you finalize one just after looking at a handful of them. When you look at more properties, you will compare better rates and the home features. If you have more options, you can make the best choice.

Research About the Property Dealer:

If you have chosen a property dealer to help you look for homes, remember they work based on commission, which means they may try to convince you to stay on the upper end of the budget. Also, you have to visit the houses to understand which ones you like and the ones you reject. Another option is to find apartments for rent in Koreatown through an online website, which makes your home hunt easier by offering all the details upfront.

Location is Important:

If you are a student on the campus or a young professional looking for housing in the USC area, it is better to look for accommodation near the campus rather than in a far-off location. If you look for a house near the campus, you will save a lot of money and time for traveling. People make the classic mistake of only calculating the rent they have to pay per month and forget all about the travel expense. With fuel costs rising so high, travel expenses will only increase. Hence, finding a house near the campus that is within walking distance can be great if you are looking to save.

Seek Shared Accommodation:

Paying for the entire house will always be heavy on your pockets. Instead, you can go for a shared accommodation where the rent will be split with other occupants. You will only pay half of the amount. This way, you can actually extend the housing budget and look for better accommodation as you can flex your budget now.

The Bottom Line:

When you are a student or a young professional who cannot afford expensive housing, you need to get really creative with the living situation. These tips will help you find decent housing near the campus within your budget.

Author: Nataliya Stefanus