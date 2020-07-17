Tips on How to Properly Store Your Car

Storing your car is sometimes necessary and inevitable. For instance, maybe you are going for a long trip, and you will not be around for a long time, you need to make sure you have stored your car properly to ensure that it is safe and in good condition when you are back home. Storing your car is easy provided you do it the right way without over-complicating things. We have outlined several tips for you to consider when storing your vehicle.

Look for a proper storage location

The first thing you need to do is looking for a clean, dry place to store your vehicle. If you are lucky enough and you have your garage, the better. But if you don’t have one, you should go for an adequate garage rental that meets all the requirements for a proper storage place for your car. Ensure that the garage you choose has a concrete floor and not just bare earth, and it does not have excessive moisture inside.

Clean your car before storing it

This seems obvious, but many people may not think it is essential. Cleaning your car makes sure that there are no contaminants on your car’s surfaces which could cause more damages when they are left there for the whole storage period. So be sure to wash your vehicle in detail to avoid any unpleasant surprises when you return.

Top up the car fluids

When you are done washing your car, you should take it for a short drive to ensure that water is evacuated from the crevices. You also take your car to the gas station, fill your gas tank, and add a fuel stabilizer. After adding the fuel stabilizer, let your car engine run for a while to allow the stabilizer to flow through your car fuel system. Also, be sure to check all other car fluids before you store your car to ensure that you are storing it in perfect condition.

Check the engine oil

Using your engine dipstick, observe the engine oil to check its condition before storing the car. If you have reached your mileage limit, the engine oil will appear dirty meaning you have to change it before the car storage. Modern oil is stable in the engine of a car for at least a year because of its synthetic nature, but if you are going to store your vehicle for a while, then it would be best to change it. If you are going to leave your car in storage for over a year, then you should fog your engine as well.

Check the condition of the tires before storing the vehicle

Whether you are storing your car in your garage or a garage rental, make sure you inflate your car tires to the maximum PSI as indicated on the sidewalls. Increasing them to the maximum ensures that they do not get flat spots when they are not in use for a long time. Do not remove modern radial tires from your car when storing. Please park your vehicle on a level surface in the storage facility and leave it at neutral gear with the parking brake disengaged. If your car is automatic, leave it in the park gear.

Battery storage

If you drive an old model car and you are going to store it for a long time, then it is advisable to take out your battery from the car and leave it in your house. It would be best if you had it stored in good condition and it should be connected to a battery maintainer and not a trickle charger. Newer cars in the industry require their battery connected every time to preserve the car’s computer due to its automatic nature. If your vehicle is one of these, you should join the tender to your battery and keep a hood ajar so that running cables into your engine bay is made possible.

Author: Lee Lija