Tips From The Locals When You Move To Denver

Denver is rapidly becoming a hub for many major industries, and people are coming in droves to take advantage of the booming economy. On top of the many career opportunities that you can explore, you might just be excited to live in a place that people come to for vacations. Located just a short drive from the Rocky Mountains, Denver gets around 300 days of sunny weather a year, which makes life enjoyable.

Combined with its temperate climate, you’ll be able to enjoy tons of opportunities to play outside. From hiking trails to off-roading, there are many ways to go on an adventure. However, you must first get moved in, and you’ll quickly find that there is a small learning curve to becoming a Denverite. Knowing what the locals know will help you blend in and start enjoying your new city faster.

Give Yourself Time to Adjust to the Altitude

Life at high altitude can be a little different compared to other places. During your first day or two in Denver, you might feel a little out of breath or have a light headache if you are used to living at sea level. Plan to take it easy at first, and you should be feeling better in no time. Staying hydrated helps you to adjust faster.

Dress In Layers

An average Denver day can start out with the temperatures in the 20s and continue to reach a high in the 70s. Dressing in layers helps you to quickly pile on a light jacket or take it off if you find yourself feeling warm. It’s also a good idea to keep a warm jacket, some gloves, snacks and water in your car during the winter months in case you get stranded.

Prepare for the Sun

The high elevation also puts you closer to the sun. Visitors to Denver tend to appreciate having a good pair of sunglasses to shield their eyes from the glare. Wearing sunscreen is also a must, even during the winter since the sun reflects off of the snow. Finish up your skin care routine by putting on some lip balm. This will help protect your lips from drying out in the low humidity climate.

Know How to Handle the Airport

The Denver International Airport’s underground tunnels may be host to a number of conspiracy theories, but this travel hub is just designed to be as efficient as possible. Both the East and West parking areas will get you to where you need to go, but the train ride from the security checkpoints to the gate often throws people off. Just follow the signs, and you’ll be fine. You’ll also want to think about your preferred form of parking. DIA is known for high daily and long-term rates, and it is often difficult to even find a space. Most people find that dia off site parking gives them better rates and more peace of mind.

Explore the Suburbs

Denver is surrounded by a number of suburban cities that tend to offer more affordable housing that is still just a short commute away. Englewood is known for being a family friendly city that still maintains an urban Denver vibe due to its location near the Tech Center. Arvada offers small town charm with its older historic district, but there are also tons of newer homes and businesses that make it feel like a bigger city. Parker and Highlands Ranch are rapidly expanding, but you can still find rural areas on the outskirts of these towns that are only about an hour commute to Denver.

Check the Traffic Reports and Parking Rules

Traveling within Denver can sometimes seem like the longest travel time of your trip. Traffic tends to be thickest during rush hour, but you’ll want to pay attention to when it revs up due to sporting events and other popular activities. You’ll also want to learn the in’s and out’s of parking downtown. For example, some parking areas are off limits during times of heavy snow due to the need to plow the roads. Before you go to pick up your car from the off site airport parking area, give the traffic and weather reports a quick check to help you plan your route.

Plan for Unpredictable Weather on Moving Day

There is one small dark cloud behind all of those sunny days that many non-residents don’t know about. During the months of May through July, showers will spring up in the afternoon that seem to come out of nowhere. Most of the time, these last no longer than an hour or so, but it could pose a problem if you are moving delicate items into your home. Try to move in the morning before any afternoon storms roll in. In the winter, snow is often fairly predictable, but you can never be certain if you’ll get as many inches is the weather reporter says. Plan accordingly, and remember a few inches of snow never stops a true Coloradan.

Leave Time to Explore Your New City

Whether you are an urban explorer or more excited about living near the mountains, you’ll find tons of things to do in the Denver area. As you search for a neighborhood, make sure to check out Coors Field or head to the Denver Art Museum. While you are at it, stop by one of the many diners or breweries scattered through the city to get a feel for what it is like to live here. If you’re not sure what to order, just go with a burrito smothered in green chili. It’s a Denver staple, and you’ll look like you know what you’re doing.

Moving is always a little stressful, but knowing the ropes about your new city gives you an edge for finding the right place to live without looking like a total newcomer. As you continue with your move, just remember that the locals enjoy welcoming new residents. Although you might get a little ribbing from the natives, they truly like showing off their favorite parts of living in the city. Now, all you have to do is dive into discovering all of the beautiful things that you can experience here in Denver.

Author: Brenda Vollman