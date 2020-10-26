While the auto repair market tends to be saturated in many areas, there are still plenty of opportunities to make money in that space if you’re ready to think out of the box. One of the ways you could do so is by becoming a mobile mechanic. Mobile mechanics provide direct assistance to people wherever they are, whether they’re stuck on the side of the road, in a supermarket parking lot, or at home. This can be a very rewarding job for a mechanic, and there is a demand for these services. Let’s take a look at a few tips for starting a mobile mechanic business.

What is the Minimum to get Started?

In most states, you will be required to at least be a certified mechanic. Also know that you’ll need to invest in the basic set of gear like your tools, a multimeter, a diagnostics scanner, and most importantly, a vehicle to carry all that stuff with you.

Picking the right diagnostics scanner is essential, so we suggest you check out this page composing your best OBD2 car scanners on the market. You don’t want to get to a site only for you to have to call someone else because you couldn’t get a basic diagnostic.

Also, you’ll need to have a smartphone so people can reach you, and a manual including all of your flat rates. You also need to have a calculator on board to calculate fees.

Target Everybody

One of the specificities of working as a mobile mechanic is that you never know who your next client will be. It could be a business owner, a mother of two that can’t get her car off the driveway, or someone stranded on the side of the road at 3 in the morning. This means you need to have an equally broad approach when marketing.

You need to target the average driver on the street, but also court corporate clients in case they have an emergency on their fleet. These are the kinds of clients that could give you repeat business, and they could also refer you to other businesses. Also, try to make your name known around RV and camping sites as RVs routinely go down and require immediate help.

It’s also essential that you learn how to master local SEO. Get your name out there in local directories and publications, get great reviews, and more importantly, make sure that your name, phone number, and address are consistent on your website, social media, and any relevant public listing online.

Identify Your Scope of Service

One thing you’ll need to figure out right away is what kind of services you’re going to offer. All of this will depend on how much you’re willing and able to invest. Since you’re still new and probably don’t have much capital yet, it’s always better to keep your scope of service as narrow as possible when getting started. Just offering basic maintenance could sustain you at the beginning and allow you to start saving. You will then be able to invest that money in more advanced tools that will allow you to work on some more complex jobs.

Conclusion

All of these tips should allow you to start building your foundation to become a mobile mechanic. Make sure to learn as much as you can about the business before you start, and ask from others who’ve been there and done that.

Author: Carol Trehearn