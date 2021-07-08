Tips for Recovering from an Auto Accident

If you’ve been hurt in a car accident, there should only be one thing on your mind: Making a full recovery. Unfortunately, this entails a complicated string of tasks and responsibilities. And if you aren’t careful, it can become overwhelming.

Tips to Accelerate the Recovery Process

According to data curated by the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), 38,000 Americans die every year in auto accidents. Another 4.4 million are seriously injured and require medical attention. Road crashes are the number one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 1-54. They amount to more than $380 million in direct medical costs.

In other words, you aren’t alone. If you’ve been involved in an auto accident and are suffering from related injuries, you’re in good company. But unless you’re content with sitting back and seeing what happens, it’s important that you take action and proactively accelerate the recovery process. Here are some ways you can do so:

Get Immediate Medical Attention

Don’t wait to see how you feel. Your injuries might not be apparent or overwhelmingly painful immediately after the accident; however, this doesn’t necessarily mean you’re okay. Not every injury causes severe pain right away. And in many situations, the adrenaline and emotions from the accident actually mask what’s going on inside your body.

Immediate medical attention is a must. Left untreated, something like a herniated spinal disc could actually turn into a long-term issue that causes severe chronic pain in the future. This isn’t something you can afford to delay.

File a Claim ASAP

While medical attention is your first priority, you also want to act quickly with hiring a car accident lawyer and jumpstarting the claims process. A good lawyer knows the precise steps to take to help you maximize compensation. And even though this might seem like a secondary priority at the moment, it actually has a significant impact on your recovery.

Recovery doesn’t always happen in a couple of weeks. In some cases, it requires months or years of ongoing care (which is expensive). By getting the compensation you deserve, you’ll have the financial support you need to move toward a full recovery.

Get Plenty of Rest

As Americans, we aren’t very good at rest. We like the idea of rest but are pretty poor at practicing it. However, if there were ever a time to take a load off and get some sleep, it’s now.

As OrthoCarolina explains, “Muscles and tissues repair and rejuvenate as we sleep, so if you’re not getting a sufficient amount of rest each night, it’s going to be harder for your body to bounce back from an injury. If you really want to get better, you need to give your body time to heal.”

In addition to increased rest, be sure to integrate healthy habits into your daily lifestyle. This includes eating a fresh, well-balanced diet and staying fully hydrated.

Take Rehab Seriously

Recoveries don’t happen overnight. You have to be patient and continue to listen to your doctor. Once a treatment plan is presented, stick with it. Don’t bail at the first sign of feeling better. It’s important to see it through to the end. This may include:

Taking time off from work and limiting normal activities

Taking all medications through to completion

Actively participating in physical therapy

Performing all of the recommended exercises at home

Scheduling and attending follow-up appointments

Staying away from high risk factors

This is just a temporary season of your life. By taking rehab seriously, you dramatically improve your chances of reaching a full recovery and eventually returning to normal activities.

Work on Your Mindset

Recovery goes far beyond physical injuries. You also have to consider your mindset. Getting behind the wheel of a car again may prove more difficult than you realize. By proactively working on your mindset, you can make your transition back into a vehicle easier.

Recovery Above All Else

There’s a lot that happens in the aftermath of a car accident. There are logistical details, paperwork, insurance negotiations, meetings with lawyers, calls from friends and family…the list goes on. While you should ignore any of these elements, it’s important that you focus on the right things. And health should be at the top of your list of priorities.

By prioritizing a full recovery, you give yourself the best chance to return to a life of normalcy in the future.

Author: Anna Johansson