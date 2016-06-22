Three Ways to Improve Employee Satisfaction and Engagement

Ensuring that your employees are satisfied is absolutely crucial to the successful running of your business. At the very core of your company, employees are the ones who communicate with customers, look after a whole range of business processes, and basically make sure that your business stays ticking over. Because of this, it makes sense to invest in them and ensure that they’re happy at work – after all, a happy employee is a productive employee. No matter what industry your business is in, there are many different ways in which you can ensure employee satisfaction, improve levels of employee engagement and motivation, and make sure that your workforce produces the best results for your company.

Training

Offering regular ongoing training to your employees on top of the basic training which they received when starting work is one of the best ways in which you can improve levels of employee satisfaction within your workforce. Offering your employees the opportunity to gain certifications in fields such as lean Six Sigma (see www.6sigma.us/six-sigma.php for more information) means that they’ll have something to work towards in order to improve themselves individually and further their careers. In turn, this leads to employees who have a goal in mind, making them more motivated and engaged whilst on the job.

Appreciation

It may seem like something really simple, but the amount of businesses who fail to make sure that their employees are appreciated for the work that they do is, quite frankly, shocking. And, employees who feel like their work goes unnoticed and unappreciated are going to quickly lose motivation and focus, instead just going into work to do the bare minimum in order to get their wage. On the other hand, employees who know that their employer really appreciates and values them will go the extra mile to make sure that they’re always working to the best of their ability.

Listen

Listening to your employees and what they have to say is one of the most important factors in ensuring employee satisfaction. After all, your employees have to come to work every day, so they should definitely be able to have a say in what happens there in order for them to be able to do their jobs as best they can. Nobody knows their roles quite as well as the employees do, which is why it’s always a good idea to run decisions by them before they are made. This could be achieved by having regular employee meetings, drop-in sessions with management, anonymous surveys, or simply talking to your employees when they need to share information or ask a question. Some of the best business ideas around have come from lower level employees, so definitely don’t discredit anyone when it comes to making a valuable contribution to your business.

These are just some of the many ways in which you can encourage and improve employee satisfaction at work. Making employee satisfaction a priority is not only great for them, it’s also hugely beneficial to your business as a whole.

Guest Author: Carol Trehearn