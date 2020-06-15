There’s No App for That: The 7 Main Roles of Professional Real Estate Agents

Everything is mobile these days, including real estate. Applications are the future, we’re told. Well, there are some things that apps will never be able to replace. One of those things is an experienced real estate agent.

Your Real Estate Agent Is a Guide

Your real estate app can find properties for you, but it cannot be a guide. Before you go on your first tour, your agent will take the time to learn more about your needs and preferences as well as your budget. Arguably, an app could be programmed to shop within your budget, but it won’t have the information necessary to ferret out details like “will this foreclosure property or short sale actually cost more than if I just went with the FMV of a normal home?” Your real estate agent excels at this sort of problem-solving.

Your Real Estate Agent Provides Valuable Education

Your real estate can educate you about the sales process, what you should expect in terms of negotiation, and can even help you with the loan origination process. If you’re pursuing a short sale, a Garwood Short Sales Specialist can even help you determine whether the short sale makes sense and will be worth the hassle (paperwork-wise).

For example, one of the problems that you typically encounter in a short sale is a title issue. Because the homeowner is usually “under water” on his mortgage, he may also have missed some tax payments. This becomes a problem when the house gets sold because unpaid taxes need to be paid for the title to be cleared. It could be a significant sum of money – enough to collapse the sale or cause you a lot of grief. Your agent can help steer you away from these sticky situations.





The Power Of The Network

Your agent networks with other agents and understands the neighborhood you’re buying in. This often results in smooth transactions and a good negotiation process.

A Real Estate Agent Is Your Advocate

Your real estate agent will go to bat for you – they have a fiduciary responsibility if they’re a realtor. That means they’re contractually obligated to look out for your best financial interest.

Your Real Estate Agent Negotiates For You

A good real estate agent is a master negotiator. This is something that takes years of practice to master. If you go it alone, you’re probably leaving money on the table.

Your Real Estate Agent Manages Everything For You

Your real estate agent can manage the minutia so that you don’t have to. If you’re a professional real estate investor, you probably don’t mind digging into the details. But, most people have careers and a life to live. Let a real estate agent do the heavy lifting for you.

Your Agent Can Prevent Disasters

What could possibly go wrong in a real estate transaction? Plenty. Banks can lose paperwork (it happens a lot), your seller could back out, or there could be a problem with the property that gets discovered at the last minute (i.e. a title issue). A real estate agent can run interference, sort out problems, and recover a lost deal better than you can. It’s his job.

Guest Author :

Lisa Anders has worked in real estate for a long time now. She loves to help people in times of financial trouble hold on to their homes. You can read her articles on various websites, especially real estate blogs.