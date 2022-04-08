Quantcast
There’s More to Cancun than Just Its Sand and Surf: Tips to Know Before You Go

There is more to see in Cancun than surf and sands, including incredible and authentic cuisine, and hotels everywhere you look, all of them being kid-friendly, and luxurious. Are you heading to Cancun? Here’s what you need to know. 

Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico photo via Unsplash

Cancun It’s Exactly What You Expect

If you picture Cancun as being a paradise on Earth, you’re right. It’s exactly how you expect it to be, so embrace it. The hotel zones are full of expansive resorts, travelers getting a tan and wearing T-shirts inscribed with “I Love Cancun”. Looking to shop for expensive gifts? The malls are full of luxury brands like Gucci, Loui Vuitton, Prada, etc. The beaches are crowded with people coming from across the world, especially during spring and summer. Head off to the airport and take the first flight to Cancun! Also, you will have the chance to use the Cancun Shuttle service from Cancun Airport if you’d like to go with a private luxury shuttle transportation to your accommodation. Preferably, you may want to pre-book your Cancun Airport Shuttle so you won’t miss it on your arrival at the airport. 

All-Inclusive? Plenty, But Not the Only Choice

Cancun is saturated with all-inclusive offers, so if kids are in the picture, you should choose a family-friendly all-inclusive accommodation. After all, you want to relax and enjoy your vacation with a drink in your hand, while the kids are burning off their energy in the pool, or at the playground. You get to enjoy daily activities like going to theatre shows, yoga classes, water sports, wine and tequila tastings, etc. There’s also a place for adults only, which provide sophisticated and luxurious services and an impressive spa. If you’re a fan of live music or pool parties, you will attend non-stop entertainment events at grand hotels.

But maybe all-inclusive isn’t your cup of tea, and that’s okay. There’s a good idea to pay for what you will actually enjoy. 

This Is Your Chance to Dig into Mexican Cuisine

Guacamole and tacos definitely taste better than at home! There’s no better time to taste regional speciality dishes, like lime soup, fish with annatto and baked in banana leaves and much other deliciousness. Better yet, why not head to town and taste the famous tequila and veggie dishes? Or watch the romantic sunset while tasting the seafood specialities, like shrimp and lobster? All of these served next to a breathtaking sea view?

There’s Also Art and Culture, If You Know Where to Look

You may think that Cancun is all about parties and beaches, but it offers far more than what its history shares. Beyond the margaritas and the glimmery beaches, there are museums, like the Museo Maya de Cancun, with archaeological spaces. The interior showcases jewellery and famous sculptures. 

It may be easy to lose track in Cancun, thanks to the sunny beaches, tempting restaurants, and nightly entertainment. But it’s definitely worth visiting Cancun and exploring more of it!

Author: Louise Campos

There's More to Cancun than Just Its Sand and Surf: Tips to Know Before You Go

