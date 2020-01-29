The Ultimate Guide To Overlanding

Want to get into overlanding but don’t know where to start? This quick guide will tell you everything you need to know about the basics of overlanding.

Fitting Out Your Vehicle for Overlanding

The first step to overlanding is, of course, getting your vehicle ready. Before you start searching the internet for phrases like “off road shops near me,” take the time to plan your setup based on your actual needs. If you try to plan for every possible scenario, you may end up with so many “just in case” items that your truck won’t be comfortable.

The basic piece to start with is an off road roof rack to free up space in the cab and hold your larger pieces of adventure gear. Be sure to get the correct size for your vehicle and don’t forget the mounting hardware.

The next thing to consider is whether your tires, wheels, and suspension are up to the kind of travel you plan to do. If you’re already into off-roading, you may not need to upgrade your tires or suspension. However, this is a good opportunity to check their condition.

Setting Up Your Camping Gear

If your vehicle isn’t big enough to sleep in with all your other gear, plan on tent camping. However, tenting doesn’t have to mean sleeping on the cold, hard ground every night. Do some research on rooftop tents for trucks and see if one fits your budget and your vehicle.

The biggest advantage of rooftop tents compared with standard, freestanding ground tents is that they are quick and easy to set up. Other big wins for a rooftop tent are that your tent will be level as long as your truck is and that you’ll be out of reach of any prowling creatures that may be around at night. If a rooftop tent doesn’t appeal to you but you still don’t want to sleep on the ground, consider a truck bed tent.

No matter what type of tent you decide on, your next step is choosing a sleeping surface. Try out different kinds of air mattresses and sleeping pads to see which type fits you best. After that, when it’s time to select a sleeping bag or quilt, think about the conditions where you’re going and only buy what you need.

Cooking While Overlanding

Unless camp stove cooking is one of your hobbies, you will want to keep your food simple while overlanding. A simple cook stove plus extra propane are the basis for your kitchen while you’re on your trip. Try to keep it to just a couple of basic pots and pans and simple, dehydrated foods that you can dress up with spices and condiments. For coffee, it’s nice to have a small water kettle, but a simple pour-over system is all you need for brewing.

It’s never too early to start planning your first overlanding adventure. Do your research now and you’ll be in a position to get fitted out for your trip without being weighed down by too many extras. Even better, you’ll be able to do it all without breaking the bank.

Author: Anwar Hossain