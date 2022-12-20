If you’re looking for a great airport experience in Europe, you won’t be disappointed. From amazing restaurants and shops to modern amenities and efficient service, there are some truly impressive airports in Europe that you need to visit. So get ready to take off and discover the top 5 airports in Europe you need to visit.

The Top 5 Airports in Europe You Need to Visit

1) Amsterdam Airport Schiphol – Netherlands

When it comes to the top airports in Europe, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is often mentioned. Located in the Netherlands, Schiphol is the third busiest airport in Europe and the busiest in the country. It serves as a major hub for airlines such as KLM and Transavia and sees over 72 million passengers annually. The airport has five terminals with over 180 boarding gates and is equipped with modern facilities to make your trip as comfortable as possible. Whether you are travelling for business or pleasure, Schiphol is an excellent choice for both convenience and comfort. It also offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants and amenities to keep you occupied while you wait for your flight. If you need to get from the airport to downtown Amsterdam, there are several options. You can take the train, bus or taxi.

2) London Heathrow Airport – United Kingdom

London Heathrow Airport is one of the most iconic airports in the world and is located in the United Kingdom. It is the busiest airport in Europe and the third busiest airport in the world, handling over 75 million passengers a year. Heathrow offers flights to 180 destinations around the world, making it the ideal place to begin your European journey. At Heathrow, passengers can expect a smooth and hassle-free experience. It features state-of-the-art facilities, including modern terminals, a wide range of restaurants and shops, and plenty of amenities to make your trip more enjoyable. Passengers also have access to world-class security measures and efficient transportation systems to get you quickly and safely to your destination. Whether you are travelling for business or pleasure, London Heathrow Airport is a great choice for those looking for a convenient, comfortable and secure experience.

3) Frankfurt Airport – Germany

For those looking to get their travel adventure started off on the right foot, Frankfurt Airport in Germany is an excellent choice. Boasting a convenient location and some of the best services in Europe, Frankfurt Airport is a great starting point for your journey. So, if you are looking at flights from Syria to Germany, consider the one that goes directly to the Frankfurt airport. The airport is located just outside the city centre of Frankfurt and is easily accessible via public transportation as well in case you came from a different city. It has a total of four runways and over 300 passenger gates. The airport offers a variety of amenities and services, including international flights, retail stores, restaurants, and lounges. One of the main attractions of Frankfurt Airport is the modern architecture and interior design. The airport features sleek glass and steel structures with bright lighting that give it a stylish, futuristic feel. In addition, the airport has a wide variety of shops and restaurants that cater to travellers of all tastes.

4) Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport – France

When it comes to airports, few can compare to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. Located just outside of the city centre, it is one of the largest and busiest airports in Europe, and an important hub for both international and domestic flights. When you arrive at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, you’ll be met with a world-class experience. There are over 25 different shops and restaurants within the terminals, including duty free stores, cafes, bars, fast food outlets, and even a small spa. The airport is also well-connected with public transportation, allowing you to easily get to wherever you need to go in the city.

5) Istanbul Ataturk Airport – Turkey

Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey is a popular destination for travellers from around the world. It is the largest airport in Turkey and has been ranked among the best airports in Europe. With its modern facilities, efficient transportation links, and stunning views of the city, it is no wonder why Istanbul Ataturk Airport has become a favourite for travellers. The airport serves more than 60 million passengers each year, making it one of the busiest airports in Europe. Inside, you will find world-class amenities such as free Wi-Fi, luxury lounges, and even a spa. The airport also features a wide selection of restaurants, cafes, shops, and duty-free stores to keep you entertained during your layover. For convenience, Istanbul Ataturk Airport provides numerous transportation options, including train, bus, taxi, and car rental services. The airport also offers easy access to downtown Istanbul via the Istanbul Metro, which is just a short walk away.

Author: Ulyati Jaya