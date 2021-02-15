The three points of the trifecta in leading and maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Health and wellbeing are two of the greatest gifts that any individual ever has in their lifetime. It does not matter who the individual question is, what their personal circumstances happened to be, or where in the world they live. The simple fact is that health and wellbeing are gifts that are incredibly valuable and that are so often unfortunately taken for granted. However, in recent years we have seen a significant shift in the way we approach health and well-being from an individual and a collective perspective.

Whether it is more individuals choosing to give up smoking and instead turn to vaping or other healthy habits or the introduction of the holistic approach to health and wellbeing, the simple reality is that we are more aware of healthy habits and practices that can significantly improve the quality of life. further, we are more aware and understanding of the trefecta of health and how that impacts our lives. Even so, we can always be more aware and informed. So, what are the three points of the trifecta in leading – and maintaining throughout one’s life – a healthy lifestyle?

Diet

Of course, your diet plays a phenomenally important role in how your health, wellbeing, and quality of life is able to be understood and carried out. The saying, “you are what you eat” definitely has some truth to it. And it has become exceedingly more obvious time has gone on that we truly do need to be mindful of how we feel our bodies. Human beings were designed and intended to be hunters, gatherers, and Wanderers. As such, the need to feel your body is in the wrightways is instrumental to core foundations and it continues to be even as our lifestyles change with the way of the world. This will always be the case.

Exercise

There is also a lot of emphasis on the importance of exercise. Even just thirty minutes of physical movement a day is enough to keep your body moving so that you are making an active and consistent choice to prioritise your physical health in a way that significantly improves your mental health and the quality of life that you can enjoy. Exercises off and something that individuals tend to think they do not have time for however we are seeing more individuals take the time to really prioritise exercise and as a result they are significantly improving their health, wellbeing, and quality of life in the process.

Mental health

And finally, mental health is definitely one of the most underrated and significantly underappreciated aspects of health and wellbeing. Historically, mental health has definitely been the aspect of the trifecta that is being given the least attention to detail and overall emphasis. Finally, we are beginning to see the tides change as the awareness and understanding that mental health directly impacts our overall health, wellbeing, and quality of life, continues to rise to new heights all the time. Mental health awareness is finally shifting to a more positive white and this is likely, if not certainly, just the start. The best is definitely still yet to come.

Author: Ulyati Jaya