Published On: Tue, Aug 4th, 2020

The New Celebrity Plug

J Balvin was spotted posting pics in the Chunky Dunky SB Dunks. But just where did he get them from? Sources say he went to the Yankeekicks Store and copped them there. Yankeekicks’ personal collection has hit over 600 pairs of unreleased, sample or exclusive sneakers from adidas to Nike, Yeezy to Jordan and everything in between. 

And with Yankeekicks.com, his own sneaker info site, has been successfully writing articles and bringing the latest possible information from the world of sneakers for the past year. Now his online store seems to be gaining steam. 

J Balvin tagged Yankeekicks to his post. Is that who sold him the sneakers?

J Balvin will go down in sneaker history as the first Latino Artist to collaborate with Air Jordan. His eye for fashion noted by New York Fashion Week 2017, Colombiamoda Fashion Week 2018, Guess. He’s the first Lantio headline for Coachella and Lollapalooza. He’s recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for longest stay at #1 Hot Latin Songs chart ever by a single artist. 

And he was the most viewed artist on YouTube Global as of 2019. Seeing J Balvin rocking the coolest sneakers out would make anyone curious as to who is plugs are. Could Yankeekicks be the new plug to celebs?

Author: Lee Sadawski

