The most effective method to get Fit

Any kind of regular, physical activity can improve your wellness and your wellbeing. The greatest thing is that you keep moving!

Exercise should be a regular part of your day, such as brushing your teeth, eating or drinking water. It can be in gym class, joining a sports team, or even working out alone. Just keep the following tips in mind:

Be positive and have a good time. A good mental attitude is very important. Find an enjoyable activity. You are bound to keep with it on the off chance that you choose something you like. A lot of people find that it’s more fun to exercise with someone else, so try to find a friend or family member to be active with you.

Approach it slowly and carefully. Small changes can add up to better fitness. For example, walk or try to ride your bike to school or to a friend's house instead of getting a ride. Get on or off the transport a few streets away and walk the rest of the way. Use the stairs as opposed to taking the lift or elevator.

Get your heart pumping. Whatever you choose, make sure it includes aerobic activity that makes you breathe harder and increases your heart rate. This is the best type of exercise because it increases your wellness level and makes your heart and lungs work better, while burning off body fat. Some of high-impact exercises are basketball, baseball, running, or swimming.

Remember to warm up with some easy exercises, do mild stretching before you do any physical activity. This warms your muscles up and may help protect against injury. Stretching makes your muscles and joints more flexible and strong. It's also important to cool down your muscles after exercises.

Your goal should be to do the same kind of exercise every day. It is ideal to do some kind of aerobic activity without stopping for at least 20 to 30 minutes every day.

A healthy lifestyle

In addition to exercise, making only a couple of changes in your life can help keep you healthy, such as:

Watch less TV or spend less time playing your PC or computer games. Try to exercise while watching TV (for example, sit on the floor and do sit-ups and stretches; use hand weights; or use a stationary bike, treadmill, or stair climber).

Eat 3 healthy meals a day, including at least 4 servings of fruits/, 5 servings of vegetables, and 4 servings of dairy products.

Ensure you drink a lot of water before, during, and after any exercise (water is ideal, but flavored sports drinks can be used if they don’t contain a lot of sugar). Drinking will help replace the water you lose when you sweat.

Stop drinking alcohol or drink fewer regular soft drinks.

Try to eat less junk food and fast food. (They’re often full of fat, cholesterol, salt, and sugar.)

Get 8 to 10 hours of sleep on a regular basis.

Don’t smoke cigarettes or do drugs.

Author: Steve Ageev