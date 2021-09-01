The Most Common Car Crash Causes and How to Avoid Them

More than 32,000 people die in car accidents in the United States every year, equaling nearly 90 people every day. The crash death rate in the U.S. is more than twice that of comparable high-income countries, indicating that most car accidents are easily avoidable and can be prevented by simply following the rules of the road. The devastating effects of car crashes coupled with the vast number of drivers who do not have auto insurance make driving safely more critical than ever before. Here are the most prevalent causes of car crashes and how to avoid them.

Taking Your Eyes Off the Road

Distracted driving is one of the preeminent causes of collisions, as it is by far the most common amongst active motorists. Every year, car accidents caused by distracted driving outnumber those caused by speeding and drunk driving. Truck drivers are notorious for their lack of discipline when it comes to their driving habits and actions, and as such, many distracted driving instances involve them.

However, truck drivers are not the only motorists culpable of distracted driving, as many drivers are guilty of holding food or a drink in one hand while operating their vehicle with the other. Many more motorists are to blame for using their cell phones when driving, rather than the hands-free function present in many new cars. When done intentionally, these habits can be classified as reckless driving, a misdemeanor punishable by severe fines and up to one year in jail.

Exceeding the Speed Limit

Speeding is one of the leading causes of car accidents and, unfortunately, car crash fatalities as well. Despite this, many drivers engage in this criminal activity on a daily basis. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to slow down and stop, meaning the odds of losing control of your vehicle increases. Even if you are not driving at dangerously high speeds, exceeding the speed limit by any amount puts you at risk. To avoid accidents and ensure your safety, you must constantly monitor your car’s speed and adhere to the speed limits at all times. Remember that speeding puts other people in danger too, and no one wants to be held liable for someone else’s injury.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other illicit substances is another primary cause of car accidents. Driving while inebriated increases your chances of being involved in a collision since you have a diminished capacity to focus and a lengthier reaction time. As a result, practically every region’s traffic rules make drunk driving unlawful. Each state will have a blood alcohol content level, and drivers who exceed this limit are deemed to be driving under the influence by state law. DUI is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, punishable by a $2,500 fine and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as the loss of your driver’s license.

Road and Weather Conditions

Rain is another one of the most common factors that contribute to vehicle collisions on the road. When the streets are wet and slick, drivers are more prone to lose control of their vehicles and cause accidents, especially if they are speeding. Poor vehicle maintenance, which makes cars more sensitive to road obstructions, is another factor that exacerbates rain accidents. Ensure you check the weather before you begin driving, as roads are the wettest and most dangerous during the first 15 minutes of rain.

The majority of road accidents are avoidable and occur as a result of bad driving behavior. Drivers must recognize these typical blunders to safeguard themselves and those around them while on the road. For motorists to avoid potential incidents, responsible driving entails obeying traffic regulations and adhering to speed restrictions.

Author: Sadaf Zain