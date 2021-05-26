The Latest and Greatest in Eco-Friendly Home Goods

Are you the type of person who does your best to live an eco-friendly life?

If so, you know that there are hundreds of home goods that you can purchase to help you reach your goal.

If not, there’s always time to get started. All you have to do is go online, find a zero waste store, and browse the selection. There’s a good chance that you’ll find a handful — if not more — of products that fit perfectly into your life.

For those who are ready to take the next step, here is a list of five eco-friendly home goods that are selling faster than ever before:

Wool dryer balls

Yes, this is a thing. You don’t have to continue to use those old school dryer sheets that stick to your clothes, don’t really work, and are bad for the environment.

Wool dryer balls are a much better choice, and not just because they’re eco-friendly. They’re also long-lasting and affordable. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Plant-based plastic

Okay, so this isn’t something you’ll purchase for everyday use, but you should keep your eyes open for products made from this material.

Plant-based plastic is exactly what it sounds like. Here’s an excerpt from an article we recently published:

It accelerates the natural disintegration of this bioplastic so that it can be more quickly assimilated by the micro-organisms in the compost. By accelerating its biodegradation capabilities, this additive allows this plant-based plastic to become 100% compostable, even in domestic conditions, at room temperature.

Yes, that is every bit as exciting as it sounds. It may be in its infancy, but it has great promise.

Eco-friendly straws

Many states are doing away with plastic straws. Instead, the only option available is paper straws.

Reusable straws that are biodegradable should be a mainstay in any home (if you use straws, of course). Both bamboo and wheat straws are big hits, as they’re reusable and more durable than paper straws.

If nothing else, you should give these types of straws a try. They’re much higher quality than the paper straws that you’ve used at local restaurants. You may even be surprised to find that you like them more than traditional plastic straws.

Eco-friendly laundry detergent

It doesn’t matter if you do one load of laundry each week or several loads per day, you know the importance of choosing the right detergent.

But of course, you also know that you have to take into consideration factors such as price.

Eco-friendly, all-natural laundry detergent comes in compostable packaging with biodegradable pods. This makes it easy to use, with no impact on the environment.

Bamboo cutlery

Yes, there are times when it’s more convenient to use paper plates when serving you and/or your family. The same holds true when preparing meals.

While it’s sometimes difficult to make the change, consider using bamboo cutlery. This can reduce the amount of paper you use in the kitchen, which saves you money and does good for the environment at the same time.

Bamboo cutlery is affordable, durable, and reusable. If you take care of it, there’s no reason it shouldn’t last you several years or longer. Add this to the fact that it’s stain and odor resistant and you have a winner.

What Now?

You don’t have to go all-in on eco-friendly home goods right away. Start slow, experiment with a handful of products, and see what does and doesn’t work for you and your home.

As you learn more, you can add more eco-friendly home goods to your life. With the ability to shop online, it’s easier than ever to find what you’re looking for at a price you can afford.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it. By now, you should realize that there’s no shortage of eco-friendly home goods to choose from. You simply need to open your mind and get creative.

As you head down this path, you’ll soon realize that there are other changes you can make that benefit you, your family, and the environment as a whole.

What experience do you have using eco-friendly home goods? Are there other products you have your eyes on?

Author: Jazmin Torres