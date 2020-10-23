The Importance Of Soundcloud For Music Promotion

Music promotion now cuts across boundaries and borders. Through streaming platforms and the internet, it’s possible to get your track to different corners of the world and become renowned. There are a number of these platforms today including SoundCloud.

SoundCloud is a unique platform with a reputation for kickstarting the careers of many artists and being a great location to reach out to your first mainstream audience. However, there seems to be a lot of competition and artistic presence on it. Due to this, you need to learn how to hone your craft and display it to the whole world.

Just uploading your music on the platform and hoping for favorable results will most likely yield a reverse reaction. Instead, what you need is a strategy that cuts across all platforms and relies on analytical, marketing and distribution tools to grow your online presence. If you get this done right, it’s going to be the beginning of your road to stardom.

But why really is SoundCloud important? And how do you know if your strategies have started working? In this guide, we’ll be taking a look at what makes SoundCloud renowned and what you can expect from a successful campaign on it.

What Makes Soundcloud So Important?

Without any doubt, SoundCloud remains one of the biggest music distribution platforms around the world. The platform allows for a lot of freedom with its free music access and comprehensive upload system. This means that everybody can enjoy a perfect mix of exactly what they want. There have been numerous artists in the electronic music and rap genre who rose to the limelight through the use of SoundCloud. Some of the notable names include Lil Pump, XXXTENTATION, Lil Uzi Vert, and so on. In fact, many artists started to top billboard charts after their songs went vital on this platform.

There’s no doubt the importance of SoundCloud to music marketing. Let’s take a look at some more stats to prove it:

Author: Anna Melnikova