Quantcast
Published On: Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

The Hype Magazine Continues to Grow Under the Leadership of Just Jay

The entertainment industry has been changing quickly during the past few years. As technology has continued to progress, the industry has had to adapt. As a result, there are more doors that have been opened for people all over the world. In the past, in order to get noticed, entertainers would have to depend on agents to help them get gigs and appearances. Now, all of this has changed. Publications that are shared online are helping entertainers jumpstart their careers. This includes The Hype Magazine, which has quickly become one of the staples of the industry. Led by Just Jay, The Hype Magazine is a great way for entertainers to share their profiles in the media. This is one of the fastest-growing magazines in the industry.

The Hype Magazine was started back in 2002 by Just Jay when she was still a student at Ball State University. The initial goal of The Hype Magazine was to share news on local events that were taking place in the industry. At the same time, Just Jay knew that in order to get The Hype Magazine noticed, she would have to find a new way to share her stories. At the time, the internet was still relatively young and there were not many entertainers who were putting the internet to use. Just Jay was one of the first. She knew that there was a way for The Hype Magazine to spread online. As a result, she put it there. Quickly, The Hype Magazine took the spot as the top digital magazine when it was combined with its print sales as well. The Hype Magazine was on the map.

Eventually, some of the biggest artists in the world started to pay attention to The Hype Magazine. They were seen in featured sections of the magazine. Some of the biggest names to be featured in The Hype Magazine include BoB, T-Pain, Ty Dolla Sign, and YFN Lucci. Quickly, The Hype Magazine became a launching point for young artists who were interested in starting a new career.

Eventually, some of the biggest names in the business world started to notice The Hype Magazine as well. They realized that The Hype Magazine had the potential to sit next to some of the staples in the world of magazines. That is just what happened. Today, The Hype Magazine can be seen sitting on the shelves next to such publications as Time and People. It will be exciting to see where The Hype Magazine goes from here. Under the guidance of Just Jay, it is sure to grow to new heights that were previously not thought of.

Author: Jacob Maslow

8 Qualities of a Successful Entrepreneur

4 Questions to Ask When Choosing An Online Course

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

3 Things You Will Need to Do When Your Bring a Puppy Home for the First Time

September 3, 2020, No Comments on 3 Things You Will Need to Do When Your Bring a Puppy Home for the First Time

A Guide to Ensuring an Active Social Life as You Age

September 3, 2020, No Comments on A Guide to Ensuring an Active Social Life as You Age

The Hype Magazine Continues to Grow Under the Leadership of Just Jay

September 3, 2020, No Comments on The Hype Magazine Continues to Grow Under the Leadership of Just Jay

How to Find a Good Criminal Defense Lawyer in Columbus Ohio

September 3, 2020, No Comments on How to Find a Good Criminal Defense Lawyer in Columbus Ohio

Moving in Florida during the coronavirus outbreak

August 31, 2020, No Comments on Moving in Florida during the coronavirus outbreak

August 31, 2020, Comments Off on

How Long Does It Take to Become an Architect in the U.S.?

August 31, 2020, No Comments on How Long Does It Take to Become an Architect in the U.S.?

Guide to Increasing the Online Presence of Your Business

August 31, 2020, No Comments on Guide to Increasing the Online Presence of Your Business

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It