The Hype Magazine Continues to Grow Under the Leadership of Just Jay

The entertainment industry has been changing quickly during the past few years. As technology has continued to progress, the industry has had to adapt. As a result, there are more doors that have been opened for people all over the world. In the past, in order to get noticed, entertainers would have to depend on agents to help them get gigs and appearances. Now, all of this has changed. Publications that are shared online are helping entertainers jumpstart their careers. This includes The Hype Magazine, which has quickly become one of the staples of the industry. Led by Just Jay, The Hype Magazine is a great way for entertainers to share their profiles in the media. This is one of the fastest-growing magazines in the industry.

The Hype Magazine was started back in 2002 by Just Jay when she was still a student at Ball State University. The initial goal of The Hype Magazine was to share news on local events that were taking place in the industry. At the same time, Just Jay knew that in order to get The Hype Magazine noticed, she would have to find a new way to share her stories. At the time, the internet was still relatively young and there were not many entertainers who were putting the internet to use. Just Jay was one of the first. She knew that there was a way for The Hype Magazine to spread online. As a result, she put it there. Quickly, The Hype Magazine took the spot as the top digital magazine when it was combined with its print sales as well. The Hype Magazine was on the map.

Eventually, some of the biggest artists in the world started to pay attention to The Hype Magazine. They were seen in featured sections of the magazine. Some of the biggest names to be featured in The Hype Magazine include BoB, T-Pain, Ty Dolla Sign, and YFN Lucci. Quickly, The Hype Magazine became a launching point for young artists who were interested in starting a new career.

Eventually, some of the biggest names in the business world started to notice The Hype Magazine as well. They realized that The Hype Magazine had the potential to sit next to some of the staples in the world of magazines. That is just what happened. Today, The Hype Magazine can be seen sitting on the shelves next to such publications as Time and People. It will be exciting to see where The Hype Magazine goes from here. Under the guidance of Just Jay, it is sure to grow to new heights that were previously not thought of.

Author: Jacob Maslow