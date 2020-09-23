The Home Office Is Here To Stay: Style Yours For Productivity

When we all started working from home at the start of the pandemic, most people just tossed together home office spaces from what they already had available. After all, we thought, our offices would be closed for a few weeks and then we’d all be back at work – but now we’re six months into remote work and those home workspaces haven’t held up. Remote workers need better spaces, places to work that aren’t just functional but also appealing.

From investing in better furniture to simply rearranging your desk for productivity, making a few simple changes to your home office space can make a big difference in your day-to-day experience.

Here’s how to get started.

Emphasize Your Aesthetics

We put a lot of time and energy into styling our homes to reflect our personalities, but so often home office furniture is generic and non-descript. Toss the bland desks and boring black chairs (unless that’s your thing), and invest in some new office furniture that reflects your individual aesthetics. This is your personal space, so don’t feel beholden to conventional notions of “professional” styling. It’s okay to make your space a little more decorative if that helps you look forward to sitting down to work each day.

A Room With A View

A lot of people don’t have much room for a home office, but given that we’ll be working like this for the foreseeable future, it’s time to clear out a little more room. You won’t, for example, be hosting a lot of guests or big dinners in the near future, so why not take over the guest room or dining area for your workspace? Rooms with windows are ideal – in other words, not your basement or the cubby under the stairs – especially if you can face out the window. Avoid positioning your desk facing the door if possible, as that lends itself to distraction.

Clear The Clutter

From cords to file folders, clutter can be a major barrier to productivity. That being said, you don’t need to go on a cleaning spree. Instead, just make sure that you’ve got enough storage space to hide away what you don’t need. Put papers and extra supplies away in drawers or cabinets, gather cords up with organizers, and ensure you have room to think without being bombarded by mess.

Surprise Your Senses

The traditional workplace is stuffy or dry, often overly bright with fluorescent lighting that’s prone to causing headaches, but there’s no reason your home office should be. Instead, fill your space with pleasant sensory experiences by adding some plants, which will improve the air quality, investing in an essential oil diffuser and choosing a signature smell, or playing some quiet music in the space. These added elements will help make your workspace feel welcoming and help your body transition between tasks by signaling to your senses that you’re here to work.

Both business and public experts agree that office workers will likely remain at home at least part-time for years, with major companies rolling out remote plans, and others discussing new split office policies. Equipped with that knowledge, you can’t afford not to invest in your home office. This is your new workspace, so make it one you’re excited about.

Author: Anne Johansson