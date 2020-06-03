The Historical Moffit Manor in Tennessee Is Listed For Sale After Complete Renovation

TENNESSE MANSION FOR SALE

The historic Moffitt Manor is one of the premier residences in the state of Tennessee. This property is a stately manor high atop a mountain in middle Tennessee. Recently the Moffitt manor has been completely renovated. As a completely renovated property, the Motif Manor is now listed on the national historic registry. As a property listed on the national historical registry in the center of the small town of Altamont TN, the Moffitt Manor is among the most popular features in the state.

Anyone interested in buying this property will have an opportunity to live in a convenient centralized location since it is in the center of the small town of Altamont, TN. Since the Moffitt Manor is located high atop a mountain in middle Tennessee, residents will be able to enjoy panoramic views of the local community. Along with being in a convenient location and enjoying excellent views of the surrounding area, the Motif Mansion offers plenty of amenities that will satisfy any future homeowner of a luxury property.

