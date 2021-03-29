The Highest Paying and Most Sought After Jobs in Healthcare

The healthcare industry has some of the highest paying jobs, with many people looking to grow a career in this sector. It may be high-paying, but the journey is not simple. You need to be ready to put in effort and dedication in your work for you to grow and excel. The medical field is broad with endless opportunities where one can employ their practice. This article narrows down to some of the most sought-after fields and probably the most paying, cardiology jobs being among them.

Physician and Surgeon

Physicians and surgeons receive an average pay of $100 an hour, depending on their area of practice. A physician is generally termed as a general practitioner as they mostly carry out a diagnosis of various illnesses and injuries. Taking down a patient’s medical history is the first thing a physician does. This information is kept in the patient’s record and is used every time the patient visits the doctor. In order for a full diagnosis, a doctor orders a few tests on the patient, tests done by other medical staff.

Based on the test results, a physician can give their diagnosis. If any abnormalities are found in your test results, the doctor can come up with a treatment plan for the patient. The physician also advises the patients on healthy living.

Surgeons are also doctors who provide healthcare services to patients through surgeries. They treat disease, injuries and even rectify deformities in patients. Surgeons have a specific set of skills on how to use medical instruments to perform their duties. A surgeon can choose to specialize in one field or broaden their expertise to cover other fields. Cardiologists and neurosurgeons are among the highest-paid surgeons.

Cardiology jobs involve repair and corrective surgery to the heart, while neurosurgeons deal with the brain and the nerve system. Other fields include ophthalmologists, dermatologists, gastroenterology, and radiology. Some of the doctors can even become anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, internists, and pediatricians.

Dentist

A dentist receives an average pay of $75.12 the hour. Dentists are responsible for diagnosing and treating mouth-related problems. They use their expert knowledge to advise their patients on their gums and teeth proper hygiene practices. Dentists are also responsible for removing decay in decaying teeth, filling cavities, and repairing or removing damaged teeth. A dentist can also protect your teeth by applying sealants or applying whitening agents to prevent discoloration.

A dentist takes on several different roles, including administering anesthesia before treating a patient, prescribing medication when necessary, examining X-rays of their patient’s teeth, and performing a full examination of the teeth, tongue, gums, and jaws to establish what is wrong with the patient. Dentistry is further divided into various branches in which a dentist can specialize in. These include periodontists, orthodontist, oral pathology, maxillofacial surgery, periodontist, and dental anesthesiologist.

Podiatrist

These doctors provide their service for feet, ankles, and lower legs. They are also trained to perform surgery in these areas. These medical practitioners have specialized their trade in this area of the body, diagnosing injuries and illnesses and treating them. During a visit to the podiatrist, the doctor first notes down the patient’s medical history before examining the patient. The examination may involve taking X-rays, laboratory tests, and even physical examination of the affected area. After making a diagnosis, the podiatrist can then prescribe a treatment option that can involve orthodontics, helping the patient move their feet better.

They also operate on feet to remove bone spurs, repair fractures, and even correct deformities on the feet or ankle. Podiatrists give expert advice on the best methods to care for their feet and even prescribe medication when necessary. They are better placed to detect a patient who is at risk of getting diabetes or vascular diseases, referring them to the right professional to handle the situation. Most podiatrists work in outpatient centers, hospitals, government centers with others even setting up their clinics.

Pharmacist

Their main role is to dispense medication to patients. They are specially trained on the safe and effective use of different types of medications. Pharmacists can also be called in to assist in other medical spheres like immunization, health and wellness screening, and providing expert knowledge on healthy living. A pharmacist verifies a doctor’s prescription and ensures the patient receives the correct dosage. They ensure the prescribed medicine has no adverse effects on the patient and does not interfere with the effectiveness of other medications.

A pharmacist also advises a patient on how best to take medicine and enlightens them on the possible side effects of using the medicine. Other medical professionals consult pharmacists on the right equipment and medicine needed to treat a specific medical condition. Due to the nature of their work, pharmacists can work in different environments, including merchandise stores, drug stores, hospitals, and pharmacies. This profession is quite demanding, with most pharmacists having to work long hours while on their feet.

Nurse Practitioner

These are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who provide specialized care to patients. Their services can include primary or specialty healthcare. This job description varies from one region to another as the nurses take on different roles. A nurse makes a record of the patient’s medical history and the current symptoms they are experiencing. They are also trained to carry out a medical examination in the absence of a doctor. Nurse practitioners are also consulted when developing a treatment plan for patients and can order tests on their patients when necessary.

These nurses are knowledgeable in using various medical equipment and can operate and monitor this equipment’s performance. Nurses can also notice the changes in the patient’s condition, analyze test results and suggest alternative treatment methods. They are tasked with administering medication to patients and monitoring the medication’s effects on the patient’s medical condition. Nurse practitioners offer expert advice to patients on how best to manage their medical conditions. This field is broad, with nurses having to choose their area of specialization. These include pediatric, pregnant women, mental patients, and even terminally ill patients.

Author: Brenda Vollman