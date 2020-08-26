The Gambia: The Smiling Coast

The Republic of The Gambia is a coastal country located in West of Africa. It is about the smallest country in the African continent. It gained its independence in 1965. Its population is about 2.1 million. About 90% of the population is Muslims. Its capital city is called Banjul. There are about 10 ethnic groups in The Gambia.

The main 5 ethnic groups are:

– 34% Mandinka

– 24% Fula

– 14% Wolof

– 10% Jola

– 8% Serahuli

The president of The Gambia is Adama Barrow who came into office in 2017. He is head of a political party called National People’s Party which he formed in 2019.

The main problem in The Gambia is Human Trafficking and it has become a lucrative business for some people there. A lot of people including children flee from The Gambia in an attempt to reach Europe in search for a better life. Many of those die in the journey.

The Gambia is one of the poorest countries in the world as GDP Per Capita. About 60% of Gambians live below the poverty line 40% of which live below the food poverty line. Life conditions in The Gambia are inhumane.

I really encourage people who are generous enough to give charity and help the poor to seriously consider people of The Gambia as they truly deserve your help because God only knows how they are surviving in such poverty.

I strongly believe that the greatest gift you can give is food for the starving.

Author: Mohammad Alshereda