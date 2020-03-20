The First Responders Children’s Foundation sets up emergency grant program for families of EMTs, police officers, firefighters and public safety personnel

The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has been established to provide emergency grants to first responder families enduring financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our nation navigates its response to COVID-19, we are reminded of the sacrifice that first responders make in communities every day,” said Jillian Crane, President of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. “It is during challenging times like this one that people and companies across the country can step up and show first responders that we are here to support them should they need financial assistance.”

Men and women working as EMTs, police officers, firefighters and public safety personnel are putting themselves at risk daily in these uncertain times to serve and protect communities across the country. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will provide access to emergency financial assistance for unforeseen medical expenses as well as food, supplies, rent, mortgage, utility and child care assistance. The fund is designed to be flexible and to address additional areas of support as they develop within the first responder community.

First Responders Children’s Foundation is actively engaging public safety agencies to encourage first responders who need financial assistance to apply for COVID-19 Emergency Response grants.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is supported through corporate partnerships and individual donations to the foundation’s First Responders Strong fundraising campaign launched today. CSX, a premier transportation company, is the first corporate partner to commit to the fund through the company’s Pride in Service initiative.

Individuals who would like to provide support are encouraged to join First Responders Children’s Foundation’s First Responders Strong campaign by donating just $1 to help raise $2.8 million in tribute to each of our nation’s estimated 2.8 million first responders. Individuals can thank first responders for their service, make a donation and encourage friends to do the same through social media using the hashtag #FirstRespondersStrong.

Contributions to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund can be made by visiting: www.1stRCF.org or by contacting Scott Perrin at [email protected]