The Evolution of Instagram

Social media has evolved at a tremendous rate since it was first introduced to the internet. Today, one of the most impactful social media platforms is Instagram. For those who might not know, Instagram is one of the most popular image and video sharing platforms in the world. While there were other platforms that came before it, no platform allows the visibility of Instagram. Now, Instagram has hundreds of millions of people who use the platform on a daily basis. This app has gone through a lot of changes since it was first launched. Now, its usefulness extends far beyond family members and friends sharing stories.

Instagram first launched back in October of 2010. At the time, it was a platform that allowed users to share photos from their mobile devices. The photos were shared as squares. It wasn’t long until the first editing tools and filters came along. Some of the first filters that people could place on top of their photos included 1975, Earlybird, X-Pro II, and a few others. This was the big difference. It was what set Instagram apart from some of the other social media apps that were around at the time. It took two months for the app to reach 1 million users. More were signing up each day.

Over the next two years, Instagram grew by leaps and bounds. By 2012, Facebook had taken note. Facebook had been on the market for years by this time and saw the potential that Instagram had. Even though the prospect of Instagram likes was powerful, Instagram still had no real revenue coming in. It was free to create a profile on the platform and still is to this day. Even so, Facebook decided to purchase Instagram for $1 billion. Within a few months of the purchase, the app had 80 million users. This was the point at which people realized Instagram wasn’t going away.

By the end of 2016, Instagram had more than 600 million people using its system. Instagram had become one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. Companies and businesses realized that they could use Instagram as well. Instagram had become a complete marketing tool. There were even people on Instagram who were influencers. They still exist to this day. These are profiles with millions of followers that can be used as marketing tools. This only further contributed to the growth of Instagram. Instagram is now a prime place for companies, businesses, and brands to build an emotional connection with hundreds of millions of people, growing their potential customer base. It will be exciting to watch Instagram continue to grow in 2020 and the years to come.

Author: Jacob Maslow