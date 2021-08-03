The Do’s and Don’ts of Elevator Maintenance

Out of order elevators can be a major irritant for tenants, and they can even be reason enough for some of them to leave. It can also be a deterrent for potential new tenants or buyers. Not only that, but failures can lead to serious safety issues, and the last thing you want is for one of your tenants or visitors to get stuck, or worse. This is why you need to make elevator maintenance a priority and do it properly. Here are some of the dos and don’ts of elevator maintenance.

Do Research the Team Properly

You first have to make sure that you hire the right maintenance company for you. They need to have experience and expertise working on your type of elevator first and foremost. You should find a company that has experience with the model, manufacturer, application, and control system being used. Going with a big company with a large team of specialists is usually your best bet.

If you’re looking for a great service, we suggest you give ATIS a look. Teams like these have extensive resources and have a nationwide presence, so you won’t have to jump from one service to another if you operate units in different parts of the country.

Another benefit of going with a large team is that their technicians are much less likely to be overloaded. This will ensure that maintenance schedules are respected and that you’ll be able to get prompt service if you experience a sudden breakdown.

Don’t Neglect Daily Inspections

Elevators should be inspected every day, but we’re not talking about anything extensive here. Most of the work should be handled by technicians, but you should still check if you see any signs of physical damage or if the buttons are still working properly. Simple inspections could be lifesavers and missing a serious issue could put your tenants at risk.

You should also pay special attention to your doors. The wide majority of emergency calls for elevators involve the doors, so you have to routinely check if they’re properly aligned and if any debris is obstructing them. One easy way to tell if your doors are misaligned is if you see scratches from them dragging along.

Do Keep a Log of Repairs and Issues

If you want to know the state of your elevators and how long they have left before they break down, you have to keep a log of repairs and issues you notice. The last part is very important as seemingly small details may be signs of something more serious. Things like slower or even faster transit times, for instance, could be a sign that something is wrong. Take note of anything strange that you see or hear and let your maintenance team know before it’s too late.

Don’t Clean Your Elevator Unless You Know What You’re Doing

Cleaning an elevator may seem simple, but you should always consult your maintenance company first. Some cleaners may end up damaging not only the interior of the elevator but some vital components through corrosion as well. Know the proper procedure and what chemicals you should and should not use.

So, if you want your elevators to provide consistent service and be safe at all times, follow these few tips. This will help you keep everything in order and prevent major issues. You’ll be able to foresee some of them as well.

Author: Carol Trehearn