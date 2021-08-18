The Dangers of Construction Site Accidents in New York City

A career in construction can be lucrative, exciting, and rewarding, but working on construction sites can also be extremely dangerous. Due to its relatively high rate of worker deaths, the construction industry is routinely considered to be one of the most dangerous sectors in the country. Sadly, this nationwide trend is echoed by the statistics in New York City. Here, the rate of worker death in the construction industry is 11.6 per 100,000 full-time workers, compared to an average of 2.5.

While fatal accidents represent the most serious workplace incidents, a significant number of people sustain non-fatal injuries in the construction industry too. In New York, for example, an incidence rate of 2.1 per 100 full-time workers equates to more than 8,000 workers being injured every year.

Why Is the Construction Industry So Dangerous?

Some industries are inherently more dangerous than others, and construction is one of them. The nature of the industry – demolishing buildings, creating new structures, working at height, using heavy machinery – means that the likelihood of accidents occurring is higher than in other environments. Furthermore, the type of accidents that can occur on construction sites means that these incidents are more likely to cause fatalities and serious injuries.

Currently, three of OSHA’s top ten frequently cited standard violations occur within the construction industry: fall protection, scaffolding, and the use of ladders. However, other frequently cited violations, such as hazard communication and eye and face protection, can occur on construction sites, as well as in other types of workplaces. Due to this, it’s easy to see why construction is such a dangerous environment and why so many people experience workplace injuries.

Who Is Affected by Construction Accidents?

Construction workers are most at risk from being involved in a construction accident, but members of the public can be affected too. As many construction sites are situated on or adjoining public spaces such as sidewalks, an on-site accident can affect surrounding spaces. If something is dropped from a height and lands on a nearby sidewalk, for example, anyone walking past could suffer catastrophic injuries as a result.

When someone is seriously injured, it isn’t just the individual who is affected. The family and friends of someone who has been hurt or killed are also significantly impacted by the incident. In many ways, the ripple effect that occurs following a construction accident can affect tens or even hundreds of people.

Dealing with Construction Accidents in New York City

If you or someone close to you has been injured because of a construction site accident, it may be advisable to contact an experienced construction accident lawyer as quickly as possible. With professional advice, you can determine whether regulations have been breached and who is liable for the incident. Following this, you’ll be able to decide if you want to make a claim for compensation.

Being legally represented doesn’t just make this process easier but it also increases the likelihood of your claim being successful and can even enable you to obtain a larger amount of compensation. Although taking legal action won’t undo the harm you’ve suffered, it can make sure that you don’t experience financial loss as a result of an incident that wasn’t your fault.