The Call of Summer Fitness

Are you feeling frustrated about your weight? Are you ready to toss the scale and give up your journey towards weight loss and fitness? Even if you’ve been working hard, you may not see the results you desire. However, giving up is only going to do one thing: make your progress stall. Since you don’t want to get to the end of summer with the same feelings of frustration, here are a few tips to get things heading in the right direction.

Stay Hydrated

If you’ve been focusing on exercising, nutrition, and counting calories, great job! But there’s one key factor you may have neglected. Drinking enough water.

Nutritionists and medical experts recommend drinking water – especially during the extreme summer heat. Water is essential for health and weight loss. During the summer months, bodies often require more water than ever. That’s why it’s critical to keep your water intake up and practice active hydration.

How much you need to drink will vary depending on heat, humidity, and exercise output.

If you are new to staying hydrated, practice these tips to get going.

Always carry a glass or stainless steel water bottle with you

Keep water within reach when working at a desk

Drink water first thing when you wake up

Drink a big glass of water before exercising

Drink a big glass of water after exercising

Make water your drink-of-choice

Try counting only water. You’ll quickly see that other beverages are loaded with calories. Sodas, lemonades, and frozen coffee concoctions are filled with empty calories. One thing about water that you should know: it is filling. Many people mistake the feeling of thirst for a sensation of hunger. If you drink enough water, you’ll often realize that you aren’t really hungry.

Guess what? You recognize thirst from hunger. Great insight and a boon for weight loss. Make water your new best friend. It’s a great companion on your weight-loss journey.

Manage Stress

One of the big reasons why weight loss stalls out is stress. Stress and anxiety are often linked to other things in our lives. You may be experiencing relationship stress, job stress, or financial stress.

If you are having stress in your relationship, take action. Talk with your partner, spouse, or family member to address the cause of the problem. Often, people just need to take the time to clear the air and get to the root causes. You don’t have to suffer in silence. There are many coaches and professional therapists who can help you sort things out.

If you are having stress about your job, take steps to manage the stress. If your organization has an HR department, consider talking with the HR manager. If you aren’t comfortable with this, make an appointment to speak with a coach, career counselor, or therapist. You deserve to explore what is causing you stress and anxiety in your job.

If you are having issues with a financial emergency – such as a business loss, injury, or loss of a family pet, take action to get a personal loan. You don’t have to go to a bank for help. Reputable loan agencies can help with a personal emergency loan, which you can repay in installments.

While you may not change the exact condition, you will find strategies and tactics to respond differently to stress. This is often the key that unlocks tremendous progress in other areas – such as your weight loss journey.

Get Moving

It is often said that with weight loss, one loses pounds in the kitchen, but inches in the gym. Perhaps the last year has put working out on the back burner. You may have reduced walking outside, jogging, lifting weights, or swimming – in favor of sitting inside.

Now that it’s summer, it’s a great time to get moving. Instead of looking only at ‘calories burned,’ look for activities you enjoy. This will be different for each person. Your buddy may love dancing. Your friend might love running. Your neighbor could be an avid bike rider.

What’s most important? What you love doing. Finding what you love doing is a process. You may try a lot of things out until you find the one activity that clicks. This is entirely natural. The key thing is to get started.

Make a plan for getting moving. You can do this solo, with a friend, or with a group.

Wrapping It Up

Today is the best time to move forward in your weight loss journey!

Author: Jazmin Torres