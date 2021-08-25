Unintentional drowning is more common than you think. According to reports from the CDC, ten people a day die from drowning, two of whom are children. If you have a swimming pool at home, you can never be complacent about water safety, especially if you have children.

No matter how careful you think you are, you cannot always keep an eye on your kids. You aren’t also around to see if someone’s in the pool to prevent drowning at all times. Before you know it, or before anyone notices, a child has already sneaked away and gone to the poolside. The possibilities are frightening.

With pool alarms, such as those that use a drowning detection system, you can have peace of mind. Such alarms automatically alert you if there’s any movement or disruption in the pool area; hence, preventing any unintentional drowning, especially among kids.

Read on if you wish to know more about the best pool alarms for keeping kids safe.

In order to have a better understanding of which pool alarms are right for you, get to know first the types of pool safety alarms. The common types of pool safety alarms are gate or door alarms, surface wave sensor alarms, subsurface disturbance sensor alarms, and pool immersion alarms. These alarms basically differ in how they detect any disruption. Which works best depends on your family’s needs and the type of pool you have.

Gate or Door Pool Alarms

As the name suggests, this pool alarm is set in a gate or door leading to the pool access. This means that when a child, or anyone, breaks into the gate or door, the alarm will ring out. This is suited for pools which are enclosed and can only be accessed through the gate or door.

Surface Wave Sensor Alarms

This type of alarm is installed, or rather, is floated on the surface of the pool. It detects impact or disturbance on the pool’s water surface. When someone or something goes into the water, it makes an impact on the surface, thereby sending out ripples.These ripples are what the alarms detect. When this happens, it automatically sounds an alarm.

Surface wave sensor alarms are easy to install and remove. It also works for all types of pool, such as ground and in-ground swimming pools.

Subsurface Disturbance Sensor Alarms

Unlike Surface Wave Sensor Alarms, this type of alarm is submerged into the water. It does not detect movement on the surface, rather, it monitors water pressure down below. Whenever there is a change in the water pressure, as when someone is in the pool, it sends an alert. However, it is not easy to install and remove since it needs to be attached to the pool. Instead of removing it, you can just disarm it when you are going to use the pool so it won’t sound an alarm.

Pool Immersion Alarms

This typically comes in the form of a wearable device. Instead of being installed in the pool or pool area, it needs to be worn, say by the child. It may be in the form of a wristband or a clip. When the wearable monitor is immersed in the water, it sends an alarm.

While these pool alarms work in keeping kids safe from drowning, there’s a comprehensive and more intuitive alarm system you can try. TheSwamCam uses artificial intelligence in constantly scanning the pool area for any presence of kids or activity. It uses advanced child detection algorithms and sounds an alarm or sends an alert whenever a child is in the pool area.

All these pool alarms keep your kids safe. However, it’s important that you must also remain vigilant and not be complacent about your child’s safety.

Author: Stefan Prohnitchi