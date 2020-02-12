The Best CBD Brands to Purchase Bulk CBD Gummies From

CBD products have stormed the modern market, offering tons of variety and new providers looking to make a name for themselves in this budding industry. Whether you’re looking to buy in bulk to boost your personal supply of high-quality CBD gummies, or you’re a store looking to start carrying CBD products on your shelves, these providers offer some of the best CBD wholesale deals you can get. Each company has a commitment to quality and service, so you can be certain your money is being well-spent on a high-quality product.

Verma Farms

One of the industry’s jewels is Verma Farms. This CBD company has an impeccable customer service and product quality record, and it’s no wonder; the company only uses USA-grown hemp to source high-quality CBD using modern extraction methods. From CBD gummies 1000mg to CBD oils and more, the company carries an impressive line of the best CBD products around. Their wholesale division is ready to assist you in becoming a wholesale partner or purchasing bulk quantities of their renowned CBD products.

Choosing Verma Farms means you’re putting quality first, and your customers (if you’re buying for a store) will definitely notice a difference. Verma Farms has been featured in the likes of Forbes, Entrepreneur, and other publications for the simple fact that the company adheres to strict quality standards. You know you’re working with a great business when they hold themselves to such high standards!

JustCBD

JustCBD is a company that cares about its customers and its products, and you’re sure to be satisfied with your bulk purchase. This 1,000mg jar contains hundreds of gummies and has several flavors and options to choose from. If you like gummy bears, worms, or regular gummy ribbons, JustCBD can provide. The diversity of the company’s products is what makes JustCBD stand out as a bulk provider, and this massive 1,000mg jar is only $60!

The company also has a wholesale division if you need more than just a 1,000mg jar for your store, company, or personal stores. Just visit https://justcbdstore.com/wholesale/ and get in touch with a representative today to set up your wholesale account!

Diamond CBD

When you’re buying CBD gummies, you must look for quality in the product itself, especially if you’re buying in bulk. Diamond CBD features easy online wholesale ordering and features its own brand of CBD products as well as other supported brands for you to choose from. Buying CBD gummies in bulk is easy and fast with Diamond, and you’re sure to get the highest-quality from this top-notch provider.

The company features specific wholesale pricing so you can save money on your purchase, as well as next-day shipping, so you can get your gummies as soon as possible! Don’t settle for lower-tier wholesalers that don’t put customers first when you can buy with Diamond and get the diamond treatment.

If you’re looking to venture into your own CBD brand, Diamond CBD features a distribution partner that can help you get set up with your own private label for your specific brand. Start your CBD adventure today with Diamond and get everything you need in one place!

Silver Shadow CBD

If you navigate to https://wholesalecbdgummies.com/, you’ll find a company called Silver Shadow CBD. This wholesale distributor can assist you with any of your CBD wholesale needs; from CBD oils to gummies and everything in between. Looking to start your own private CBD label? Silver Shadow can get you set up with your own brand and specially-designed labels.

The company’s gummies are high-quality, and their CBD oils are sourced from 100% USA-grown hemp for the best results. With no THC and 99% CBD, these 10mg gummies are the perfect option for anyone looking to step foot in the CBD industry.

Pure Kana

You can’t discuss the CBD market without including one of the best providers out there: Pure Kana. Pure Kana has been setting new standards for the way the CBD industry operates, upping their game over the past few years to become one of the most trusted CBD oil, gummy, and general CBD products providers in the industry. Luckily for you, Pure Kana also offers wholesale options, so you can get all of their great products in bulk at discount prices.

Using Pure Kana’s CBD gummies in your retail store will help improve your customer loyalty and keep them coming back for more. These gummies are tasty, chewy, and potent; each containing 25mg of the highest-quality CBD. Don’t settle for a company with anything less than an excellent record, choose Pure Kana for your wholesale gummy needs.

Final Thoughts

If you’re buying gummies in bulk, just be sure to do your research on the company you’re buying from. Each company listed here already has a reputation for excellence, so you can be certain you’re getting a great product at the best prices the market has to offer. Good luck!

Author: Gary Wilkinson