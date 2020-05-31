The Advantages of Buying Plants Specifically for Your State, New York

Having a garden in New York, whether you live in the city, the suburbs, or somewhere more rural, is a great way to spruce up your home. It livens the atmosphere, keeps the air fresh, and makes for a great relaxing hobby. While you may be tempted to head to the local plant nursery and pick up a bunch of intriguing plants that immediately catch your attention, you may be more inclined, after learning the advantages, to choose plants that are best suited for the New York environment.

By picking out appropriate plants for New York, you can more easily complement the already great appeal of living in the Empire state. The most significant advantage of gardening exclusively with plants that are well-adapted to New York is that they are typically among the most natural plants for gardeners, both new and experienced, to tend too.

This isn’t to say you can’t ever branch out and implement other plants into your garden, but why fight against nature when there are so many plants that can grow in your home’s area naturally?

By some stroke of luck, many New York suited plants are colorful flowers, meaning you can make your garden much more vibrant and with much less work than you’d expect. While technically a weed, it’s tough to beat the classic appeal of Sunflowers. There are different varieties of Sunflower; the original has the distinct advantage of keeping its flower bright and yellow for most of the year.

Other types of Sunflower-like plants include the Coneflower, which looks like a vertical facing Sunflower with purple, pink, orange, and yellow varieties. Similarly, the Black-eyed Susan’s are bushes full of Sunflower type flowers. These all are simple to tend to and require minimal effort once planted.

If Sunflowers don’t appeal to you, the American Wisteria is a vine that climbs trellises and outdoor structures while giving off hanging purple flowers. Or, if you happen to live in an apartment or condo with little room, consider a flowerbed full of smaller flowers, such as Peonies, Clematis, or Impatiens, all of which are bright, colorful, and simple when it comes to maintaining them.

Author: Tammy Sons