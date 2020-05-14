Texas border patrol bust human trafficking attempt near Laredo saving 45 adults, 4 teens

U.S. Border Patrol agents, in a single enforcement action, thwarted a human smuggling attempt and recovered a stolen trailer at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35 (I-35), north of Laredo.

The incident occurred during the late evening of May 11, when a white tractor hauling a white trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver, a service canine alerted to the trailer.

Agents searched the trailer and discovered 49 individuals, including four juveniles, all illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. All individuals were taken into custody pending investigation.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was also taken into custody. The tractor was seized by Border Patrol. The trailer had been reported stolen, and was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the ongoing international COVID-19 pandemic, alien smugglers endanger the lives of individuals they transport and put at risk the health and safety of our Nation. U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.

