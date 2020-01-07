Quantcast
Texas border patrol arrests two MS-13 gang members from El Salvador wanted for murder

Border Patrol arrested two men affiliated with notorious gangs.

On Wednesday, agents working near Falfurrias, Texas, arrested a group of nine illegal aliens. During processing, record checks for a Salvadoran national revealed he is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with an arrest for attempted aggravated homicide in El Salvador.

The following day, agents working on the vast ranch lands of Brooks County arrested a Salvadoran national attempting to circumvent the checkpoint. During processing, record checks for the Salvadoran man revealed he is a 18th Street Gang member.

Border Patrol is processing both subjects accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter at @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV

photo/ Nancy Hill

