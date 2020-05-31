Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer: What Are The Advanced Signs?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 64 people will develop pancreatic cancer. With it being this common, it is important to make sure that you know both the early and late signs of pancreatic cancer.

In order to increase the success rate of treatment and to increase length and quality of life, even if cancer never goes into full remission, it is important to catch cancer early. However, if that doesn’t happen, it is also important to know the symptoms of the more advanced stages of pancreatic cancer in order to know to take yourself or a loved one to the doctor to get screening and treatment.

What Are The Advanced Signs?

Advanced pancreatic cancer is pancreatic cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. These symptoms of pancreatic cancer will change over the weeks, and new ones will potentially develop. The following list details some of these late-stage symptoms.

Advanced Stage Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer

Pain

Extreme Fatigue

Trouble Eating

Digestive Issues

Weight loss

Reduced Appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Blocked Duodenum

Issues emptying stomach

Bowel Issues

Swelling

Jaundice

Bed Sores

Anxiety

Depression

How To Mitigate The Symptoms of Advanced Stage Pancreatic Cancer

While it is often too late to force pancreatic cancer to go into remission once the late stages of the disease have begun, it is possible to mitigate symptoms in order to increase longevity and quality of life.

Talk To Your Doctor

It is important to talk to your doctor about any new symptoms that may be developing as cancer progresses. Your doctor will be the first to be able to suggest the best ways to treat any pain or discomfort in order to increase comfortability.

If a new symptom comes on rapidly and you need immediate assistance, there are many resources available to you. Your general practitioner likely already gave you a number to call for after-hours, but if you do not have it on hand you can call their regular number and the number for the after-hours general practitioner should be available on their answering machine.

If you call your local hospice center, they should also be able to assist you. If you have the numbers for any of your nurses, they are also a good resource to use to discuss new symptoms of late-stage pancreatic cancer.

If you need more information about symptoms of pancreatic cancer and information about resources that are available to you, please visit this guide.

Alternative Therapies

While alternative therapies will not cure cancer, they have been shown to help alleviate some symptoms and increase the quality of life for cancer patients. Complementary therapies are often a great way to feel emotionally and physically better, which can lead to more solid and lucid days for each cancer patient. In the late stages of pancreatic cancer, more time enjoyed with loved ones and lived to the fullest is the best gift one can hope for.

Alternative therapies can include:

Acupuncture

Massage

Relaxation Therapy

Visualization

Art Therapy

Music Therapy

Pet Therapy

Additionally, being able to safely do anything that the patient enjoys, such as time spent outdoors, can greatly help with emotional and thereby physical well being. However, it is best to consult with your doctor before you try anything risky in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

Conclusion

If you or a loved one is suffering from late-stage pancreatic cancer, it is important to keep your doctors and nurses informed on all developing symptoms as they come and go. Not every patient will experience every symptom, but a doctor or nurse will be able to help you mitigate them safely.

Author: Jacob Maslow