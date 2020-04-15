Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Apr 15th, 2020

Syfy details the MastersFX transformation of ‘The Magicians’

Syfy fantasy series “The Magicians” wrapped up April 1, after five seasons and Variety examined the amazing work by MastersFX founder and president Todd Masters and his team on makeup effects.

Sir Effingham (played by Sean Maguire) is half man, half pig, and looking a bit like Benjamin Franklin and special effects coordinator Jason Ward had imagined someone “chunky, or larger, so we could elaborate on the pig aspect. They showed up with [the trim] Sean Maguire,” he chuckles.

Variety notes that series creators Sera Gamble and John McNamara had specific ideas about what they wanted in the show’s seven so-called questing creatures, which, when discovered, must grant the magician a wish that helps fulfill a quest.

Whether working on characters like Lord Fresh (Anthony Ingram), Napster (Lynn Andrews) or Sir Effingham, the process begins by getting the actor into the studio, where body and facial impressions are taken. “We hand-build the prosthetics and creature suits,” Masters says. The team typically has a three- to four-week schedule to work with. 

Gamble is effusive about the FX work. “The MastersFX team brings so much creativity, skill, fun and yes — mastery — to the process of creating each new creature, for our little multiverse,” she says.

Masters himself executed the makeup effects for fan-favorite creatures the White Lady (Emma Dumont) and Sir Effingham, designed by MastersFX artists Sarah Pickers-gill and Chris Devitt, respectively.

Emma Dumont in “The Magicians” and as Polaris in “The Gifted”

Noting that the actors had to be able to use their faces as much as possible, Masters says “It’s really easy to build too much out to create the characters…But they’re such amazing actors, the last thing we wanted to do was bury them in rubber.” 

Pickersgill’s initial designs for the White Lady were inspired by albino humans and animals: “That was one where we had one concept and knocked the design out of the park,” Masters notes, adding that he’d like to see a spin-off series for the character. 

White Lady’s facial prosthetics were simple: a brow piece and a bit around her nose accentuating actor Dumont’s features. Still, Dumont had to come in six weeks early for the body casting process. 

“We’re finishing the season and series with Sir Effingham,” he teases, “and it’s going to be fantastic.” 

Check out the full coverage HERE

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ add Daniel Bruhl, Emily Van Camp

Alastair Bruce details how ‘Downton Abbey’ avoids religion, even praying over food

Live-action ‘Snow White’ film adds Marc Webb to direct

‘Supernatural’ season 14 special feature highlights take fans to Comic-con, may cause tears

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Syfy details the MastersFX transformation of ‘The Magicians’

April 15, 2020, No Comments on Syfy details the MastersFX transformation of ‘The Magicians’

April 15, 2020, Comments Off on

The 4 Signs of a Failing Business

April 15, 2020, No Comments on The 4 Signs of a Failing Business

April 15, 2020, Comments Off on

April 15, 2020, Comments Off on

Dwayne Johnson gives ‘Black Adam’ update, full ‘Jungle Cruise’ cast detailed

April 14, 2020, No Comments on Dwayne Johnson gives ‘Black Adam’ update, full ‘Jungle Cruise’ cast detailed

Media’s new fake news: Fauci attacked Trump, will be fired

April 14, 2020, No Comments on Media’s new fake news: Fauci attacked Trump, will be fired

‘Tron Legacy’ director Joseph Kosinski says Tron 3 could still happen

April 14, 2020, No Comments on ‘Tron Legacy’ director Joseph Kosinski says Tron 3 could still happen

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It