Swedish Whistleblower Victor Carlstrom 150B Further Fight Against System of Financial Corruption

Victor Carlström Expands Lawsuit Targeting RICO and Money Laundering

Global financial broker turned whistleblower, Victor Carlström, raised the stakes of his $4.2B money laundering and financial fraud lawsuit against former Folksam CEO, Jens Henriksson, and several Swedish government officials within the financial sector. The extended lawsuit, which now seeks $150B in damages, outlines additional charges including conspiracy to murder, mail fraud, wire fraud, computer fraud and abuse act, tortious interference with contract, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Carlström also lists more defendants involved in the alleged RICO and money laundering enterprise heralded by Henriksson. Swedish banking giant Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) has been named as a critical player in a profoundly corrupt money-laundering scheme. Swedish conglomerate Areim has also listed in the extended lawsuit for its participation in the money laundering scheme and documented threats originating from Turkey on Mr. Carlström’s life.

Carlström’s allegations and claims detail Henriksson’s involvement in operating a system of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) while at the helm of Folksam. Carlström also names the Director-General of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority Erik Thedéen and the Director-General of the Swedish Tax Agency, Katrin Westling Palm, as defendants and co-conspirators for their alleged roles in the money laundering scheme.

The new, amended lawsuit claims that SEB was a knowing and active participant in money laundering operations by Henriksson and other named Swedish financial executives and organizations where many privacy and banking laws were broken. It was discovered that an Areim account in SEB, controlled by Binali Yildrim, a former Turkish prime minister with close ties to Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan, was flagged by Mr. Carlström for illegal financial activity and reported to authorities.

Carlström’s story dates back to 2013 when he was revered as the hottest financial broker in Sweden, where he’d built relationships with the world’s top banks and most influential people. His reputation and success landed him a coveted role with Folksam – the most significant financial company in Sweden. Carlström uncovered and reported an extensive corruption scheme taking place under the direction of Henriksson. Soon after, Carlström was fired from his position, blacklisted from all professional relationships, and had contracts unlawfully forfeited, resulting in the non-payment of $12 million in fully earned commissions.

At the height of his career, Mr. Carlström is one of the top Financial Brokers in Sweden, with fourteen years of experience in the international capital markets within the financial industry. Today, Carlström has lost his family, his liveliness, and continues to endure death threats. He has survived multiple assassination attempts forcing him to change locations every few days as he seeks asylum in the United States.

Author: James Daniel