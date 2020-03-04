Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Trump did not call coronavirus a ‘hoax,’ gives tips on avoiding infection

Yesterday U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke with SiriusXM Urban View host Joe Madison about the coronavirus, what listeners can do to prepare and how the Trump Administration is responding.

S. Surgeon General explained to Madison that President Trump was not calling the coronavirus a “hoax.. he was referring to the way he had been treated by the opposite party…in terms of taking every opportunity to bring him down” when he used that term last week, and said they have met for hours discussing the virus and its impact.

Adams has been speaking regularly, offering up tips to citizens.

“We cannot hermetically seal the United States,’’ US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said at a press conference in Connecticut, where he toured a virus testing lab.

“We’re encouraging communities to think about the steps they can take to limit spread within communities to mitigate the effects of the virus,’’ Adams said, citing such things as the singing while hand-washing to ensure a 20 second-or-more rinse and greeting people with an elbow-bump to avoid spreading germs through handshakes.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Trump did not call the virus a “hoax”

Full Interview: How to Prepare for the Coronavirus – U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams & Joe Madison

