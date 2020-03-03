Super Tuesday: Joe Biden points to Beto O’Rourke to ‘take care of the gun problem’

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden embraced far-left anti-gun extremist Robert “Beto” O’Rourke during a rally on Monday night in Texas, declaring that the failed Senate and presidential candidate was going to lead Biden’s anti-Second Amendment efforts.

“I wanna make something clear, I’m going to guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of [O’Rourke],” Biden told the audience. “You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.”

“I’m counting on you. I’m counting on you,” Biden continued. “We need you badly, the state needs you, the country needs you. You’re the best.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden,” O’Rourke announced to applause at the rally’s conclusion.

O’Rourke called President Trump an “existential threat” to “free and fair elections,” and urged rallygoers to view Biden as the “antithesis of Donald Trump,” someone who is “decent, kind, caring, and empathetic.”

O’Rourke has previously said he would like to seize all Americans’ AR-15 assault rifles, promising: “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” at a Democratic primary debate last year,

O’Rourke has also called for sending law enforcement to people’s homes to confiscate their lawfully-owned firearms if they did not comply with his extremist agenda.

The Daily Wire highlighted O’Rourke’s fringe anti-Second Amendment views in a profile piece last year: