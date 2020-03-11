Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Mar 11th, 2020

Super Tuesday 2: Joe Biden wins big in Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, cementing nomination lead

Joe Biden swept to victory in Missouri and Michigan’s primary contests Tuesday, while notching wins elsewhere in Idaho and Mississippi, building on the former vice president’s momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago and further distancing him from socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race.

Sanders appears to win Washington state and North Dakota by close margin; therefore, splitting the delegate counts.

Overall, Biden’s delegate count rose to 823 to Sanders’ 663 (unofficial totals as the final counts will continue to adjust the totals somewhat), giving Biden a clear, unhindered path to the nomination.

“To all those who are knocked down, to all those who have been counted out, left behind — this is your campaign,” Biden said, his remarks frequently looking ahead to November’s general election. “Just a few weeks ago, many of the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now we’re very much alive.”

“Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies made America alone,” Biden went on, citing the U.S. withdrawal from an international climate change agreement. “Four more years [of Trump] would forever and fundamentally change the character of this nation. We can’t let that happen.”

To surprise no one, President Trump chimed in on Twitter, taking aim at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren: “Pocahontas, working in conjunction with the Democrat Party, totally destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders. If she would have quit 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden in a route, it wouldn’t even have been close. They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe!”

Joe Biden photo/donkeyhotey

Joe Biden fumbles and mumbles Declaration of Independence quote

Rand Paul declares the Death of the Tea Party

Trump asylum rules backed by SCOTUS upending 9th circuit court block

Donald Trump’s lead gone in new poll, Joe Biden would hurt Hillary Clinton not Bernie Sanders

Election 2020: Joe Biden seeks support on ‘Super Thursday’ in latest gaffe

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Super Tuesday 2: Joe Biden wins big in Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, cementing nomination lead

March 11, 2020, No Comments on Super Tuesday 2: Joe Biden wins big in Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, cementing nomination lead

March 11, 2020, Comments Off on

March 11, 2020, Comments Off on

March 11, 2020, Comments Off on

March 11, 2020, Comments Off on

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to theaters on March 29

March 11, 2020, No Comments on Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to theaters on March 29

How to Pick a Great Investment Rental Property

March 11, 2020, No Comments on How to Pick a Great Investment Rental Property

A Few Reasons to Become a Midwife Nurse

March 11, 2020, No Comments on A Few Reasons to Become a Midwife Nurse

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

still-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It