Super Tuesday 2: Joe Biden wins big in Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi, cementing nomination lead

Joe Biden swept to victory in Missouri and Michigan’s primary contests Tuesday, while notching wins elsewhere in Idaho and Mississippi, building on the former vice president’s momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago and further distancing him from socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race.

Sanders appears to win Washington state and North Dakota by close margin; therefore, splitting the delegate counts.

Overall, Biden’s delegate count rose to 823 to Sanders’ 663 (unofficial totals as the final counts will continue to adjust the totals somewhat), giving Biden a clear, unhindered path to the nomination.

“To all those who are knocked down, to all those who have been counted out, left behind — this is your campaign,” Biden said, his remarks frequently looking ahead to November’s general election. “Just a few weeks ago, many of the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now we’re very much alive.”

“Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies made America alone,” Biden went on, citing the U.S. withdrawal from an international climate change agreement. “Four more years [of Trump] would forever and fundamentally change the character of this nation. We can’t let that happen.”

To surprise no one, President Trump chimed in on Twitter, taking aim at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren: “Pocahontas, working in conjunction with the Democrat Party, totally destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders. If she would have quit 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden in a route, it wouldn’t even have been close. They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe!”