Super trendy health gadgets: Nano Hearing Aids, Tyto Care and more

As times have changed and advanced, so did health gadgets and all the related benefits it can bring. Today we access our own medical information with a click of a button: now we can also maintain and track personal medical information from the convenience of a smartphone. All this enables greater levels of comfort and health than ever before.

The idea of managing one’s chronic conditions, encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle may have seemed far fetched more than a decade ago, yet today these benefits are extraordinary and very real. Taking this to the point it matters most: a fundamental human right – who would have thought that the innovation brought by some of these devices could save your life?

Behind every success story is an innovative health brand that worked relentlessly to make it happen. Let’s consider some of the most remarkable health gadgets and the brands responsible for it:

NANO Hearing Aids

Why choose NANO hearing aids?

This online company was founded in 2017 and provides customers with hearing aids at affordable prices. The company claims that their products work for 98.7% of people who suffer from hearing loss – and have positive 3rd-party media reviews for the hearing aid industry.

How does it work?

Clients have the choice of choosing from two options of hearing aids, digital or rechargeable. When choosing the digital hearing aid, customers will need to replace the battery themselves. Customers are provided with a six-month supply of batteries, as well as a screwdriver, additional ear domes. Clients also receive a 45-day money-back guarantee as well as a twelve-month warranty for every digital Nano CIC order placed. Clients who opt for the rechargeable hearing aids will be provided with a charging case, charging plug, and a USB cord, which allows them to charge their hearing aids. This option also provides clients with additional ear domes, and a 45-day money-back guarantee as well as a twelve-month warranty. Clients can also opt to select the one-year “Elite Protection Plan”, providing clients with a 100% coverage in the event of the device being lost.

Clients can control their hearing from the smartphone, they also have the option of testing their hearing and adjusting their hearing aids and it has a 4+ environment mode functionality.

What do the reviews have to say?

“Best phone support – I talked to a rep on the phone, and they were amazing! He stayed on the line with me for 25 minutes and answered ALL of my questions, and he even took my order over the phone super easily! Thank you NANO hearing aids!”

Official homepage: https://nanohearingaids.com/

TytoCare

Why choose TytoCare?

It is a remote exam kit that allows people to conduct a guided medical exam from the comfort of their homes. The device allows one to examine the heart, lungs, ears and so much more. Best of all, the app guides you through the entire process.

How does it work?

The process can be achieved within a three-steps:

Step one – use the TytoCare device to conduct the necessary exam.

Step two – submit the necessary results and request a consultation with a board-certified physician through the app.

Step three – the doctor will then review the results submitted and contact you to provide you with a diagnosis, treatment plan, and prescription if the need should arise.

All of this can be achieved from the comfort of your house, you get medical help 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I bought this for my mother who has mobility issues. Taking her to the doctor is incredibly challenging. We have to get her out of the house, into the vehicle, into her wheelchair, into the elevator, then a 25-minute wait for a 15-minute visit. Initially, I was helping her with the exams but very quickly my mother started to do them on her own as the software makes it so easy. A week later my 3-month old son seemed to have a breathing issue and we used it to get a diagnosis in minutes. We are paranoid when we are in the paediatric office that is crowded with kids coughing all over”.

AliveCor

Why choose AliveCor?

This FDA-cleared mobile EKG device works in conjunction with your smartphone so that you can monitor and track your heart health, anywhere and at any time. Users have the option of performing unlimited EKG’s, without the stress of any cables, wires or having to apply any gel. Results are provided within 30-seconds after conducting the EKG, allowing you peace of mind in determining whether you have an irregular heartbeat or not.

How does it work?

The process can be achieved within a three-steps:

Step one – access the Kardia app from your smartphone, and select the “record EKG” option.

Step two – place the KardiaMobile near your smartphone, gently resting your fingers on each of the sensors.

Step three – the results will be ready within 30-seconds.

Results can be stored on your smartphone and best of all it can be shared with your doctor by the press of a button.

What do the reviews have to say?

“This product does exactly what is advertised. I have had an opportunity to compare the reading to a hospital EKG and the results were consistent. If you have any concerns about Paroxysmal A-Fib and want to be able to check yourself at home, I recommend this product”.

Official homepage: https://www.alivecor.com/

Nima

Why choose Nima?

Has dining out always been a nightmare, having to worry about gluten levels? Well, meet Nima, the world’s first portable gluten tester.

The sleek design fits easily within the palm of your hand, it is rechargeable and the device lasts up until 30 tests once charged. More efficiently you can track and share results amongst users.

How does it work?

The process can be achieved within a three-steps:

Step one – place a pea-sized amount of food in a one-time disposable gluten test capsule

Step two – screw the test capsule shut, making sure to place the capsule in the sensor.

Step three – dispose of the capsule when done.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I am SO GLAD I bought this gluten tester. I’ve been having a problem lately with eating items marked as gluten-free, like Chex cereal, when, in fact, they contain gluten and cause me 3-4 weeks of sickness and recovery. So, I purchased this machine and have been testing and testing the common things I eat, mainly spices. I do not ever eat out and I wash everything off before I eat it, as I rarely eat pre-made foods. So, having this machine to test the items that I cannot wash off and such, is fantastic! Now, maybe I can avoid so many gluten episodes”.

BPM Core

Why choose BPM Core?

This compact three-in-one health gadget allows users to check their blood pressure, conduct and Electrocardiogram (ECG) as well as perform a Digital Stethoscope, all within 90-seconds from the comfort of their homes. Readings instantly reflect on the device, and with the Wi-Fi sync, functionality users do not require to have the smartphones nearby.

How does it work?

Blood pressure – medically accurate results are provided regarding your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Performing the blood pressure at home with the BPM Core device helps prevent the white-coat syndrome, it can help detect masked hypertension. Readings are coded according to the American Heart Association recommendations for hypertension.

Electrocardiogram (ECG) – medical-grade ECG’s are produced, thanks to the three electrodes design, two situated within the cuff and another one within the steel tube that is held during the measurement. The data then reflects on the device which can then be sent to your smartphone, great for if you should experience signs of atrial fibrillation.

Digital Stethoscope – by placing the device next to the chest while measuring, the digital stethoscope’s precise sound sensor will be able to detect specific heart sound frequencies, which corresponds to the opening and closing of the heart valves.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I use the Withings BP measurement with integrated ECG and Stethoscope. My episodes last for about –minutes so I can catch them, and get a proper recording of my heartbeat J. I don’t like wearing anything on me!”

LARQ

Why choose LARQ?

Firstly, what is LARQ? LARQ is the first of its kind. The first self-cleaning water bottle in the world. The bottle uses a patented UV-C technology that purifies both your water and your bottle, all with just a touch of a button. Automatically every two-hours the bottle will purify the water inside the bottle as well as the bottle itself. The bottle is rechargeable and the battery can last up to one-to-two months, and thanks to the double insulation design, it means that your beverages can stay cold for up to 24-hours and hot for up to 12-hours. The bottle allows users to choose from two modes, Normal mode, Adventure mode and finally Safety mode.

How does it work?

The process can be achieved within a three-steps:

Step one – fill the bottle with clear water, ensuring that the water is up until the indicator line as indicated on the bottle illustration.

Step two – screw the cap on the bottle and press the button to start the purifying process. By pressing once, you enable Normal mode and selecting to press the button twice, you enable Adventure mode.

Step three – while waiting for the purification process to complete, give the bottle a good shake, or rendition of the best water dance to make sure the spread of the purifying UV light is evenly distributed.

What do the reviews have to say?

“We noticed a difference from filtered water to the water in the LARQ bottle. We liked it so much that we have given them as gifts and the people we gave them to love it!”

ScanWatch

Why choose ScanWatch?

This smartwatch checks your heart rate 24/7, users are notified when their heart rate is either too low or high and also if an irregular heart rate is detected. The watch features ECG and sleeps apnea detection. The battery boasts a 30-day battery life and is water-resistant, up until 50 meters. Users can track their fitness activities and help them surpass their fitness goals.

How does it work?

Health Mate will automatically sync with your watch so that you can explore the many facets of your physical condition, be it day or night.

What do the reviews have to say?

“Great product that fits a niche market very well, not everyone is going to love it so do your research before buying”.

GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device

Why choose GLO Brilliant personal teeth whitening device?

This teeth whitening product from GLO Science was the Thomas Edison Award for design and innovation. The product provides dentist teeth whitening services from the comfort of your house. The easy application guarantees a hassle and mess-free application. Each kit contains a mouthpiece and case, lip care balm as well as 10 G-Vials of whitening gel. The sleek design means that you have all of this packaged in a travel case sized packaging, each device is fitted with a USB adapter as well as a charging cord.

How does it work?

The process can be achieved within a three-steps:

Step one – Open the GLO vial, making sure to pull the cap off the vial, then squeeze a small amount of gel about a pea size onto the brush tip application and be sure to replace the cap onto the vial to keep the gel fresh.

Step two – Apply the whitening gel, making sure that you apply a thin layer of whitening gel to the top and bottom teeth, making sure that you apply to the fronts only. You will notice that the gel will foam lightly and it will stay where you place it, noting that it is safe to swallow the product.

Step three – Press the GLO button on the control panel to illuminate the mouthpiece and place it in your mouth for 8-minutes. The mouthpiece will turn-off after 8-minutes have passed. For best results reapply the gel and repeat for three applications at 8-minutes per session.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I love this device and the results are pretty great! My teeth weren’t overly yellow, to begin with, but definitely can see a difference. Just wish it came in pink!!!!”

Wireless Smart Gluco-Monitoring System

Why choose Wireless Smart Gluco-Monitoring system?

This Gluco-Monitoring system is trusted by doctors and is also an FDA approved device that provides accurate results anytime and anywhere, from the comfort of your smartphone or tablet. The sleek design is compatible with Apple as well. You can document medication, exercise as well as your diet, allowing you to view trends over time providing you with an overview of your health. Each package includes meter lancets, a lancing device as well as a travel case.

How does it work?

Connecting and pairing your device:

Ensure that you charge the iHealth Smart Glucometer fully with the provided USB cable when the blue battery indicator stops blinking, then you are good to go, the device is ready for use.

Be sure to download iHealth.

Be sure to “Power on” and “Connect device”. Powering on can be achieved by pressing or holding the power button on your respective smartphone or tablet for 3-seconds. The blue light will start to flash, this is an indication that the device is on. To connect, switch on your Bluetooth and search for “BG5XXX” and connect. The devices will pair once the light stops blinking.

Performing Glucose measurement:

Select which strip type and sync. Noting that there are two types of iHealth Glucose test strips that work with the iHealth wireless glucose meter.

Insert the test strip, and you are ready to go.

Administer the prick into your finger and place the test strip into the blood, it takes 5-seconds for the results to populate.

Get your reading from the LED display, a detailed result will be populated.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I love this meter. opened the box connected without any problems to my Galaxy Note 5 and synced with sHeath. The app is easy to use and offers a lot of detail. The meter itself is sleek and compact and makes people look. One thing that I will mention, the description of what is in the box is not accurate. There are starter strips, the meter, lancets and lancing device and a case but there is NO control solution. I had to order it from the iHealth website but it was only a few dollars. Speaking of their web site, iHealth has some cool things!”

Muse

Why choose Muse?

This technology enhances meditation and sleep. Muse connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. This EEG device uses advanced signal processing to interpret your mental activity and this helps to guide you. The device has seven finely calibrated EEG brain sensors, two situated on the forehead, two can be found behind the ears and then there are also three reference sensors, which detects and measures the activity of the brain.

How does it work?

Simply connect the Muse device to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Once you are connected all you need to do is launch the app Muse Meditation app, put the headphones on and close your eyes and let the device do the rest. Once the session is completed you can review your results and track your changes.

What do the reviews have to say?

”I have been meditating for several years and decided to try Muse to enhance my practice. I find Muse to be very practical and an excellent addition to my practice especially the numerous guided sessions. The guided sessions are very well designed and practical, it has helped me to stay focused and motivated. Kudos to the folks at Muse!”

Atmotube Pro

Why choose Atmotube Pro?

Atmotube Pro is a real-time air quality tracker. This wearable device is portable and allows the most advanced solution for both indoor and outdoor air quality. It accurately detects pollutants, including and not limited to pollen, soot and mould spores. It also measures real-time air pollution caused by harmful gases and a wide range and a wide range of volatile organic compounds. The device can also measure atmospheric pressure, temperature and humidity.

How does it work?

Connect the Atmotube Pro to your smartphone and track the air that you breathe.

What do the reviews have to say?

“Great portability, accurate results, a must if you want to protect your health”.

SteriPEN Ultra water purifier

Why choose SteriPEN Ultra water purifier ?

This item is trusted for when backpacking or travelling, it is rechargeable and is the choice for water purification when it comes to potable water. The compact design allows for the device to be charged from any USB source. The device is rather user friendly as the low battery informs users when the battery needs to be charged when fully charged users can treat up to 50-litres of water. Clearwater is purified by Ultraviolet rays, destroying 99.99% of protozoa. Have fresh water within 90-seconds.

How does it work?

Step one – Remove the lamp cover and press the button, press once for 1-litre of water, and twice for 1/2-litre of water.

Step two – Place the UV lamp in the water and start stirring.

Step three – Once the smiling face appears on the screen then the water is ready for consumption.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I love the Steripen Ultra. It is so fast and easy to use. I’ve had mine for four years and would highly recommend it to others. We have helped many people we have passed on hikes who did not bring enough water and did not carry a filter. They were so happy we could filter water for them quickly.

Thermo

Why choose Thermo ?

Thermo provides users with colour-coded fever indicators, best of all there is no contact required, allows up to 8-users, the battery lasts up to 2-years as well as Wi-Fi synchronisation. Readings are taken from the temporal artery, which is the ideal place to detect temperature as the blood that circulates there comes from the core of the body. The device has 16 infrared sensors which take over 4000 measurements. The device allows for contactless testing when compared to other thermometers, this device does not come into contact with anybody fluids, such as saliva, perspiration, or earwax. Making it the most hygienic manner to take a temperature, as Thermo does not need to be cleaned between measurements.

How does it work?

Place the device near your temple, then press the button and within 2-seconds the results will appear on the LED display.

What do the reviews have to say?

“One of my favourite prep purchases was the Withings thermometer. It solves 2 major issues. First, it’s infrared so no “icky” factor, as far as sharing a thermometer between many folks is concerned. Second, my ADHD added brain can’t track who’s temp if it’s up or down. There’s an app for that!”

Verilux CleanWave UV-C Portable Sanitizing Travel Wand by Verilux

Why choose Verilux Cleanwave UV-C portable sanitizing travel wand by Verilux ?

Are you looking for a device that provides a punch against viruses, odour-causing bacteria, certain moulds and allergens, whether it be on surfaces at home or while travelling? Well, then choose Verilux CleanWave UV-C portable sanitizing travel wand by Verilux.

How does it work?

The device operates by press button operation, it also has a built-in light which indicates when it is active, it has a wrist strap for ease of use and it operates with four AA batteries.

What do the reviews have to say?

“It came highly recommended from my sister who has been using them for years. I am very very satisfied with mine and glad to have it in this pandemic.”

Shewee

Why choose Shewee ?

Are you tired of unsanitary public toilets, presenting serious health risks? The device allows for women to either stand or sits while urinating, without the effort of removing any clothes. The design is light-weight and reusable.

How does it work?

Ladies can urinate whenever wherever, simply unzip and go.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I know a lot of people don’t like it as they say it goes everywhere but if you’ve got the right technique there’s no issue. Since first trying I’ve dribbled just twice. This is a GREAT product and so easy to use, I would recommend!”

Fancii & Co. Aqua Mist II

Why choose Fancil & Co. Aqua Mist II ?

Are you sick and tired of poor air quality? Then, try out the Fancil & Co. Aqua Mist II. Convert any bottle to your very own personal humidifier. The design is compact and lightweight allowing for perfect use at the office, car, train and even on flights. Users can also opt to plug the device into a USB source as it also features a timer function, allowing for 2,4, and 6 hours. the device automatically switches off after 8 hours.

How does it work?

Step one – Pour some water into a 591ml bottle, ensure to attach the device to upright.

Step two – To tighten the device, spin the device clockwise.

Step three – Flip the device over with the bottle attached.

Step four – Power on the device, either with the USB or via the battery. And enjoy, the spray duration is set to 8-hours.

What do the reviews have to say?

“Yes, I recommend this product.”

Ava

Why choose Ava ?

Did you know that there are 6-days in a women’s cycle for when conception is at optimal? Ava has been clinically proven to identify the opening and closing of a woman’s closing fertility window, the device lets you know when your specific best 5-days are to try for a baby.

How does it work?

Step one – wear the device to work.

Step two – when you wake up the next morning sync the device to your app.

Step three – check when your most fertile results are based on the results received from the app.

What do the reviews have to say?

“I have used my Ava for 2 nights in a row. I was able to link it to my tablet easily. Worked correctly and with minimal effort unlike trying to use a thermometer. Bracelet itself was comfortable to wear, has a ton of adjustable sizing so fits my child-sized wrist just fine. I’m autistic and can easily become sensitive to irritation from wearing things but I woke up with no marks on my arm and the sensor did not bother me when rubbing against blankets or pillows.”

TechCare Massager

Why choose TechCare Massager ?

This device has a combination of TENS and PMS and is a drug-free option for alleviating pain. The device boasts 24 pre-programmed massage modes. Users are also able to adjust the 10 – 60 minutes timer option, choosing the “T” button. The device is fitted with a rechargeable internal lithium battery. You also have the option to use it as two separate users, via the A-B output option. The device delivers a low-voltage pulse to the skin that stimulates nerve fibres, allowing for it to effectively block pain signals that are usually transmitted to the brain.

How does it work?

Step one – apply the electrodes of the device to the skin, the area of pain or at the trigger point.

Step two – turn the machine on.

Step three – sit back and relax and allow for the device to work its magic as the current of the electrical impulses will stimulate the nerves and muscles.

What do the reviews have to say?

“ I love this thing for dealing with a back/hip issue.”

BioScarf

Why choose BioScarf?

It is the first scarf that provides air pollution, cold and flu protection built right in! tests proved that BioScarf filtered out an average of 99.75% of all airborne particulates. BioScarf takes away the hassle of wearing an air pollution mask nor do you need to worry about wearing an allergy mask. BioScarf eliminates the worry of air quality and air pollution, and the design is rather functional as well as fashionable.

How does it work?

There are many ways to wear a scarf, the preference varies per user.

What do the reviews have to say?

“Love this thing — great for avoiding germs on aeroplanes, my daily subway commute, during flu season, etc but also really cosy and just a great all-around scarf. (Also love that you can’t see the band or the mask part in person when you’re wearing it — just looks like a normal, super soft scarf that magically stays in place).”

Yes, times have changed, but in the end, the decision is still yours to make. People have evolved as well as technology, but in the same light, we need to understand that not everyone wants to evolve with the times. With each technological discovery, it is your choice whether to try, evaluate and adopt it. As more public, online reviews surface about the above mentioned health gadgets, the wisdom of the crowd will ultimately lead the way to better consumer decisions.

