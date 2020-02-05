Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Feb 5th, 2020

Super Bowl movie trailers: Black Widow, No Time to Die, The Invisible Man

Just a round up of a few of the movie trailers airing during the Super Bowl: Marvel Black Widow solo film; the new James Bond film, No Time to Die; The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss, under the Blumhouse banner with Universal.

BLACK WIDOW

Marvel Studios has debuted a new peek at Black Widow.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the long-awaited Widow solo movie  takes Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots, introducing us to her “family” before the Avengers, in a mission that pits her against a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

The 30-second spot recycles footage already seen from the previous trailers and the footage screened at events like SDCC and CCXP, but this little spot definitely points some of the spotlights at Johansson’s co-star Florence Pugh.

Check out the Black Widow trailer below.

The film arrives in theaters on May 1st and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.

NO TIME TO DIE

A new trailer for No Time to Die aired for the Super Bowl and it’s making some big promises. The 30-second spot tees up a 25th James Bond movie that “will change everything” for the iconic, decades-long spy franchise.

Daniel Craig is surrounded by an absolute great cast as Cary Joji Fukunaga co-writes and directs the new film, working from a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fukunaga himself.

As for the on-screen talent, Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek steps into the villain role while Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) lead an ensemble that includes the return of Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

Check out the new No Time to Die trailer below. The film hits theaters on April 10, 2020.

THE INVISIBLE MAN

Universal released a new The Invisible Man spot during the Super Bowl last night. Leigh Whannell’s remake follows a woman (Elisabeth Moss) running from an abusive relationship where her ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) fakes his death and proceeds to terrorize her with a newfound power of invisibility.

The Invisible Man opens February 28th and also stars Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid.

Elisabeth Moss in Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’

ff

 

NEW BLACK WIDOW POSTERS

‘Black Adam’ tease: Will go from villain to anti-hero

‘The Invisible Man’ reboot filming with Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elisabeth Moss

Discovery pits humans against Grizzlies in ‘Man vs Bear’ premiering December 4

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Super Bowl movie trailers: Black Widow, No Time to Die, The Invisible Man

February 5, 2020, No Comments on Super Bowl movie trailers: Black Widow, No Time to Die, The Invisible Man

February 5, 2020, Comments Off on

February 5, 2020, Comments Off on

February 5, 2020, Comments Off on

Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle comes to theaters on February, with part 2 set for May

February 5, 2020, No Comments on Patterns of Evidence: The Red Sea Miracle comes to theaters on February, with part 2 set for May

February 5, 2020, Comments Off on

Pelosi trantrum overshadows Trumps’ State of the Union Address

February 5, 2020, No Comments on Pelosi trantrum overshadows Trumps’ State of the Union Address

February 5, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

dolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster


Pin It