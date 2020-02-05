Super Bowl movie trailers: Black Widow, No Time to Die, The Invisible Man

Just a round up of a few of the movie trailers airing during the Super Bowl: Marvel Black Widow solo film; the new James Bond film, No Time to Die; The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss, under the Blumhouse banner with Universal.

BLACK WIDOW

Marvel Studios has debuted a new peek at Black Widow.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the long-awaited Widow solo movie takes Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots, introducing us to her “family” before the Avengers, in a mission that pits her against a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

The 30-second spot recycles footage already seen from the previous trailers and the footage screened at events like SDCC and CCXP, but this little spot definitely points some of the spotlights at Johansson’s co-star Florence Pugh.

Check out the Black Widow trailer below.

The film arrives in theaters on May 1st and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.

NO TIME TO DIE

A new trailer for No Time to Die aired for the Super Bowl and it’s making some big promises. The 30-second spot tees up a 25th James Bond movie that “will change everything” for the iconic, decades-long spy franchise.

Daniel Craig is surrounded by an absolute great cast as Cary Joji Fukunaga co-writes and directs the new film, working from a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fukunaga himself.

As for the on-screen talent, Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek steps into the villain role while Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) lead an ensemble that includes the return of Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

Check out the new No Time to Die trailer below. The film hits theaters on April 10, 2020.

THE INVISIBLE MAN

Universal released a new The Invisible Man spot during the Super Bowl last night. Leigh Whannell’s remake follows a woman (Elisabeth Moss) running from an abusive relationship where her ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) fakes his death and proceeds to terrorize her with a newfound power of invisibility.

The Invisible Man opens February 28th and also stars Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid.

