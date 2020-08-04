Study at best universities in Switzerland for international students

Today many people choose Switzerland to study: the country is known for stable economy, high living standards and quality of educational services. Swiss universities are valued by students from all over the world.

Actually, it is difficult for a foreign student to enter a university in Switzerland: top Swiss universities accept students if they one of the certificates: IB, A-level, Maturita, FB or Maturita Italiana. In many Swiss universities pre-university preparation is mandatory for everyone. But the efforts are paid off: studying in Switzerland provides a huge practical experience, and diplomas from best universities in Switzerland are recognized all over the world.

Tuition fees at TOP universities in Switzerland for foreign students

The cost of higher education at Swiss public universities ranges from 500 to 1,000 CHF per year. Private universities in Switzerland are more expensive – actually from 10,000 CHF per academic year.

Advantages of studying at best universities in Switzerland

Swiss universities have many advantages over European ones, in particular British, because of the cost of education. It directly depends on the type of university in Switzerland and the chosen specialty: inexpensive programs in public institutions cost approximately 600-700 CHF per semester, private universities in Switzerland are more expensive. Tuition fees at Swiss private university per semester is around 8,000 CHF and higher.

You can get higher education in Switzerland in German, Italian, French or international English. The language of instruction depends on the canton where the university is located. At major universities it is possible to get education in English.

How to choose the best university in Switzerland?

To make the right choice you should pay attention to the type of educational program, location of the university and language of instruction.

In which Swiss cities is it best to study certain specialties?

As in any country in Europe, Switzerland has its own internal industry ranking. So, those wishing to study law can be recommended to enter universities in Lausanne, Neuchâtel and Friborg. Studies in economics are worth taking in St. Gallen. The University of Geneva awaits future philologists. You can study engineering, architecture in one of the schools with a university status.

The most prestigious programs at Swiss universities

Switzerland is widely known for the best education provided in the field of restaurant business and tourism. Swiss universities are considered the most prestigious not only in Europe, but also in the world. Swiss universities where students study hospitality offer practical orientation of the courses. During studying restaurant business and tourism students receive not only deep theoretical knowledge in specialized disciplines, but also get an opportunity to realize themselves in one of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, travel companies, etc.

Author: Trycia Marks