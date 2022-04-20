Storing Your Vehicle Securely When You Live In London

London is a fantastic city to live in, with so much going on throughout the city, but space is at a premium which often means houses do not have driveways or garages. It can be bad news for motorists as you have nowhere secure to leave your vehicle, and this can also push up your insurance premiums. Whether you have a car and you use it occasionally or use it every day and want somewhere close to keep it, there are options available. Below are some of the things you can look at that can help you find somewhere secure to keep your car safe in London.

Contact Your Local Council

If you speak to your local council, there may be local garages and lockups that you can apply for that may be suitable for storing your vehicle when not in use. If you are lucky enough to find one available, you will need to move quickly on it as they do not stay free for long, as garages are in high demand throughout London. If you use your car to commute to work every day, it will need to be close to where you live. However, if you only use it occasionally, you can afford for it to be a bit further away, although not too far as you need to check on it regularly.

Look For Something Private To Rent

Some people throughout London have garages they do not use, and they are willing to rent these out for a monthly charge. There are various websites you can use to help you find garages for rent in London, and their cost will depend on their size and location. If you are lucky, you can find one that is not too far from where you live that will be convenient for you and a short walk away. However, with demand being so high, it may take some time before you see one in your ideal location, so you need to be patient with your search.

Look For Specialised Car Storage

A more expensive option you can consider if you have the funds available is finding a specialised auto storage facility in London. When you tour these facilities, you will often find many high-end sports cars and valuable automobiles, so you can imagine the rental price will reflect this. However, shopping around can show you some available reasonably priced storage facilities, which may be suitable for you, and not too far from your location.

Consider Outside London

If you store a vehicle that you do not use often and want something affordable, and location is not vital, outside of London is much more affordable. You can store your car in a secure place, and the cost will be cheaper than options located in the city, and it can also mean there is less chance of theft. It will be much more affordable than the city and is an excellent excuse to occasionally get out of London to check on your vehicle and maybe take it for a little drive.

Author: Martin Gracewell