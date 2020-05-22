Quantcast
Published On: Fri, May 22nd, 2020

Steven Kemler on Work-From-Home

COVID-19 is often described as the invisible enemy. However, invisible as it may be, it has ignited a firestorm of changes to our daily workaday lives, one of which is where we work. Some companies have embraced work-from-home for years while others have resisted. While many companies are doing so during the current pandemic, Covid-19 has also meaningfully accelerated conversations about making these arrangements permanent.

The Future of Work

Based on direct experience and reviewing third-party analysis Steven Kemler, an experienced entrepreneur and investor believes that the benefits of remote work outweigh the drawbacks.  He feels the that companies should prioritize the “remote work revolution” as a strategy to reduce overhead and increase employee satisfaction. 

Steve says that work-from-home saves the average employee almost one hour of commuting each day. That adds up to significant time saved over the course of a year, which, along with more flexible work schedules, should lead to happier, more productive workers. 

According to CNBC, many now working from home hope to continue doing so indefinitely. Articles by Forbes  and Stanford University also make compelling cases for remote workers being more productive and engaged at a lower total cost to employers.  

Not surprisingly, some companies such as Twitter are already leading the way, telling employees that they can work from home permanently. So, what will that mean for workers at Twitter and beyond? 

photo/pexels

 Output is Critical

To excel in the workplace of the future, employees will need to spend more time contemplating their overall output rather than their timesheets. In a post-virus landscape, most companies will be looking even more closely at the value of work completed rather than how much time was taken to complete it. For managers, this will accelerate the need for and progress towards outcome-driven metrics. For employees, they will be more dependent on the value of their work—and their ability to quantify it.  All helpful trends relating to increasing efficiency while also helping staff with their work-life balance.

 Communication is Key

With companies embracing work from home, teams are finding new ways to communicate. As we return to normalcy, managers and leaders will be expected to find new ways to enable teams to work together seamlessly, while clearly communicating their own thoughts and goals.

 For their part, employees must be willing to adjust the channels through which they communicate. As we have known for a long time, millennials and baby boomers have different preferences regarding communication. An issue that has long challenged managers, these struggles will move to the forefront, as new methods of communication are quickly implemented. Some employees will need a new set of communication tools and related training to succeed in a more virtual world.

While we all crave some professional normalcy, when offices return to “normal” they will likely be very different than they were pre-COVID, with many workers operating remotely. While we do not know everything about what comes next, we know enough to start planning and adapting so we can move forward, effectively. 

Author: James Daniel

8 Reasons to Use Technology In Your Business

5 Ways to Take Better Care of Yourself

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Steven Kemler on Work-From-Home

May 22, 2020, No Comments on Steven Kemler on Work-From-Home

May 22, 2020, Comments Off on
facts

6 Steps to Create a Virtual Team Building Scavenger Hunt

May 22, 2020, No Comments on 6 Steps to Create a Virtual Team Building Scavenger Hunt

May 22, 2020, Comments Off on
crisis never let a good crisis go to waste

How to manage critical change with little notice

May 20, 2020, No Comments on How to manage critical change with little notice

May 20, 2020, Comments Off on
Melbourne Brighton Beach

Staying Safe During Your Florida Vacation

May 20, 2020, No Comments on Staying Safe During Your Florida Vacation

What is Harmonic Mixing and How Will it Take your Music to the Next Level?

May 20, 2020, No Comments on What is Harmonic Mixing and How Will it Take your Music to the Next Level?

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It